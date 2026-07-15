Denza Z9GT EV launched in Malaysia – 1,156 PS and 1,210 Nm, 600 km WLTP, Flash Charging, RM358,800

In Cars, Denza, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 15 2026 8:53 pm

Its arrival here was hinted from as far back as early 2025, and following previews of it at PACE last year (in its left-hand drive form) and this year, in June, at the Sime Motors MotorExpo, where it was shown in its right-hand drive configuration, BYD Malaysia has now taken the wraps off the Denza Z9 GT, with the shooting brake making its Malaysian debut – and Asia-Pacific premiere – earlier this evening.

As previously indicated, the model arrives in a single powertrain specification level at point of launch – although it’s available in both PHEV (its first showing here was with that) and fully-electric forms, only the all-electric version goes on sale here. Incidentally, Malaysia gets the fresh 2026 model, the first Asia-Pacific market outside China to receive the update, which came about earlier this year.

While it still utilises a three-motor all-wheel drive setup, there are some output revisions with the latest guise. The front motor is still a 313 PS (309 hp, or 230 kW) and 430 Nm unit, but the rear motors now each produce 422 PS (416 hp, or 310 kW) and 400 Nm, resulting in a total system output of 1,156 PS (1,140 hp, or 850 kW) and 1,210 Nm, which is 191 PS (188 hp, or 140 kW) and 100 Nm more than before.

As a result, the current Z9 GT takes seven tenths of a second out of the zero-to-100 km/h time from before, accomplishing the run in 2.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 269 km/h. The 2026 update also introduces BYD’s second-generation Blade LFP battery, which sees an increase in battery capacity from the 100 kWh on the pre-update model to 122.49 kWh here. This provides a WLTP range of 600 km, which sounds generous, given the car’s power output.

Of note is the charging performance, with the battery able to support the company’s new 1,500 kW Flash Charging technology. With its 1,000-volt architecture, the Z9GT can be topped up from 10 to 70% in only five minutes, and from 10 to 97% in just nine minutes.

Of course, charging at those speeds requires the use of the company’s bespoke Flash Charging stations, and word is that those are coming, as BYD Malaysia has confirmed plans to introduce Flash Charging to the Malaysian market, with the deployment plan currently in the research and planning phase. Initial deployment of these will be at selected BYD and Denza showrooms and service centres.

Tech highlights include rear-wheel steering that works at angles of up to 20 degrees, which enables the car to have a turning radius of 4.62 m despite the car being over five metres long. There’s also an Intelligent Crab Walk mode, which allows the Z9 GT to make diagonal movements to aid manoeuvrability in tight urban spaces. Also to be found is a DiSus-A intelligent air suspension system, which is standard fit on the EV version, with the suspension and damper tuning for Malaysia following that for the European market.

The update doesn’t alter the exterior presentation, with the distinctive figure remaining untouched. Design cues include a long and low body coupled to dual-bar LED headlights, a hockey-stick graphic at the side housing fake front fender vents, a split rear top spoiler with double vertical brake lights and wide taillights with an hourglass-shaped graphic.

What the update introduces is a roof-mounted lidar sensor and fresh 20-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels, which are wrapped with 225/45 profile Continental EcoContact 7 tyre, although Malaysian-spec units don’t come with the optional side-view cameras and associated interior screens that were introduced with the update.

Inside, the cabin is generally unchanged, with new bits brought about by the revision being a three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel and a column-mounted gear selector, plus a lightly reconfigured centre console with repositioned physical controls and additional storage.

The interior kit list includes two 13.2-inch digital instrument and front passenger displays and a 2.5K resolution 17.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen. There’s also a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 9.1-inch digital rear view mirror, and the rear passengers aren’t left out on the display front, getting a six-inch control touchscreen. The car comes with a Google Automotive Services suite, which includes Google Maps, Google Assistant and full system integration across displays.

Given the Denza badging, there’s luxe, and so you’ll find fine-grade leather upholstery and light-smoked wood decor, plus powered, heated, ventilated and massage functions across all seats. The front units get active side bolsters (which use the same air as the suspension), while the rear seats come with extended leg rests.

Also making its way on are built-in fridges at the front and rear, a panoramic glass roof, four-zone auto air-conditioning, three 50-watt Qi wireless chargers (two at the front, one at the rear) and a 20-speaker, 1,150 watt Devialet sound system with Dolby Atmos surround sound. In terms of cargo carrying space, the rear boot provides 495 litres of volume, and there’s a 53 litre frunk for the odd item or three.

Safety and driving assistance kit for the car includes nine airbags, as well as a full ADAS suite. As for exterior colours, Malaysian buyers get two choices, these being Obsidian Black and Rime Gold, while three combinations are available for the interior – the Rime Gold exterior is available with either a full black or Dark Chocolate/Perg Beige interior, while the Obsidian Black exterior can be paired with either an full black, Dark Chocolate/Red Velvet or Dark Chocolate/Perg Beige interior.

Finally, pricing, and the Denza Z9 GT is priced at RM358,800, excluding registration fees, road tax and insurance. The car comes with a six-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty, six-year complimentary scheduled maintenance service worth RM10,000, eight-year or 160,000 km hgh voltage battery warranty and eight-year or 160,000 km drive unit warranty. It also comes with three-year complimentary Flash Charging, and buyers will also get a complimentary pair of ‘Denzo in collaboration with Devialet’ earbuds worth RM2,000.

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