Denza Z9GT launching in Malaysia July 15 – EV wagon with 1,156 PS, 600 km WLTP, 1,500 kW Flash Charging

In Cars, Denza, Electric Cars in Malaysia, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 9 2026 6:42 pm

At long last, having first previewed the car here back in February 2025, BYD Malaysia has finally confirmed that the Denza Z9GT will be launched next Wednesday, July 15. As previously reported, the sporting wagon will be offered in a single fully-featured pure electric variant that boasts some serious performance figures.

The Z9GT will arrive in its updated form, introduced in Europe in April. In fact, Malaysia will be the first Asia-Pacific market to receive the car, even beating out countries like Australia. The revisions centre around a comprehensively uprated powertrain that includes a revolutionary new charging technology.

But first, the motors. The Z9GT has three of them – one making 313 PS (230 kW) and 430 Nm of torque at the front, two that each produce 422 PS (310 kW) and 400 Nm at the rear – for an astonishing total system output of 1,156 PS (850 kW) and 1,210 Nm. So equipped, the car is able to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 269 km/h.

Those motors also enable real torque vectoring across the rear axle, and this works with the up to 15 degrees of rear-wheel steering (the turning radius is just 4.62 metres, by the way) to allow the car to pivot around like a compass. The e3 Parking function takes full advantage of this, letting the driver simply nose into a parallel parking space before the Z9GT neatly tucks the rear end in. A crab walk feature is also fitted.

Perhaps the biggest party trick of them all is enabled by BYD’s second-generation Blade LFP battery, which not only delivers a WLTP-rated range of up to 600 km thanks to its increased 122.49 kWh capacity, but also supports the company’s Flash Charging technology. Using the proprietary 1,500 kW (!) DC fast charger, the Z9GT can be topped up from 10 to 70% in just five minutes and from 10 to 97% in nine minutes.

This isn’t just a pipe dream, by the way – BYD Malaysia has confirmed it will progressively install Flash Charging infrastructure at selected Denza showrooms. To avoid overloading the grid, the chargers will come with battery energy storage systems (BESS) that can be topped up more slowly via the mains.

The Z9GT is certainly imposing, long and low with dual-bar LED headlights, a hockey-stick graphic at the side housing fake front fender vents, and wide taillights with hourglass-shaped graphics. The 2026 model adds roof-mounted lidar sensor and new 20-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels shod with Continental EcoContact 7 tyres, although Malaysian-spec units lose out on the optional side-view cameras and associated interior screens.

Inside, there’s a new three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel and a column-mounted gear selector, plus a lightly reconfigured centre console with repositioned physical controls and additional storage. The rest of the cabin is largely unchanged, still featuring a 17.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display and twin 13.2-inch driver and passenger displays.

Elsewhere, you get fine-grade leather upholstery and light-smoked wood decor, plus powered, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats with active side bolsters that use the same air as the suspension – a claimed world first. The rear seats are just as feature packed and come with extended leg rests.

Also fitted is a built-in front fridge, a panoramic glass roof, four-zone auto air con, three 50-watt Qi wireless chargers (two at the front, one at the rear) and a 20-speaker, 1,150-watt Devialet sound system with Dolby Atmos surround sound. Behind the rear seats is a 495 litre boot, and there’s also a 53 litre front boot.

Local models will be offered in just two colours, Obsidian Black and Rime Gold – no Emerald Green as driven (and drifted) by new brand ambassador Daniel Craig in Denza’s European ad campaign. Inside, the car can be had in either full black or Dark Chocolate, the latter specifiable with Red Velvet or Perg Beige seats.

With the smorgasbord of technologies on board – and the import and excise duties applied to CBU fully-imported EVs starting this year – don’t expect the Z9GT to come cheap. In Europe, the car is priced starting at €117,500 in EV form, which equates to a whopping RM547,400. Still, are you excited for a top-of-the-line, no-expenses-spared BYD? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: Denza Z9GT Malaysian official photos

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