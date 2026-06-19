Denza Z9GT spied in Malaysia – right-hand-drive units transported to showrooms; official launch soon?

In Cars, Denza, Local News, Spyshots / by Mick Chan / June 19 2026 5:56 pm

A batch of right-hand-drive Denza Z9GT units has been sighted on their way to showrooms aboard a transporter, as photographed by paultan.org reader Derek Chong. The Z9GT was previewed in Malaysia earlier this month, at the Sime Motors MotorExpo.

The Z9GT was shown in Malaysia already in right-hand-drive form, which should mean that its official launch is imminent. The battery-electric station wagon packs a three-motor powertrain consisting of a 313 PS/430 Nm front motor, and a pair of motors on the rear axle each producing 422 PS and 400 Nm to yield a combined 1,156 PS and 1,210 Nm.

This setup will propel the Z9GT from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, and on to a top speed of 269 km/h. Energy is stored in a second-generation Blade LFP battery that holds up to 122.49 kWh, for a WLTP-rated range of 600 km.

In its latest 2026 form, the Z9GT is able to support BYD’s Flash Charging technology to take up to 1,500 kW through a specialised DC charger. This enables the Z9GT to be recharged from 10-70% in just five minutes, or form 10-97% in nine minutes.

This level of charging requires the use of the Flash Charging stations, which are on a self-operated network; BYD has deployed 5,000 of these stations in China, with 6,000 of them to be deployed globally in the next 12 months.

In addition to the battery-electric version, the Denza Z9GT is also produced in Dual Mode (DM) plug-in hybrid form, which employs a 173 PS/320 Nm 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine and three electric motors of lower rating, for a combined 776 PS and 1,035 Nm. This setup enables the 0-100 km/h run in 3.6 seconds, while pure EV range is 203 km from a 63.82 kWh battery and a combined range of 805 km.

The 2026 update as shown at the preview also revealed a new three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel, a column-mounted transmission selector, and a reconfigured centre console with repositioned physical controls and additional storage. Displays continue to be a 17.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display and twin 13.2-inch driver and passenger displays.

Also found in preview guise were leather upholstery and light-smoked wood decor, plus powered, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats with active side bolsters, along with rear seats that incorporate extended leg rests.

Further conveniences include front and rear built-in refrigerators, panoramic glass roof, four-zone air-conditioning, a trio of 50-watt Qi wireless device chargers (two in front, one at the rear), and a 20-speaker, 1,150-watt Devialet sound system with Dolby Atmos surround sound. For luggage, the rear compartment takes 495 litres, while the front holds up to 53 litres.

There’s yet to be official indicative pricing for the Denza Z9GT, though with prices in Europe starting from 117,500 euros, this equates to around RM554k. No small sum, then, though this model is generously equipped. What do you think of the Denza Z9GT?

GALLERY: 2026 Denza Z9GT previewed in Malaysia

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