2026 Denza Z9GT – Malaysia to get one variant, 1,156 PS/1,210 Nm tri-motor BEV; 10-97% recharge in 9 mins

In Cars, Denza, Local News / by Mick Chan / June 29 2026 12:39 pm

Following the sighting of right-hand-drive units of the Denza Z9GT on a transporter in Malaysia, we now have official information on the brand’s battery-electric station wagon, which was previewed locally earlier this month.

There will be just one specification level for the Z9GT in Malaysia, and this will be of the battery-electric configuration; this will not be accompanied by the PHEV variant at launch. Malaysia will be the first Asia-Pafiic market outside China to receive the 2026 Z9GT, says Denza.

The sole BEV offering of the Z9GT will therefore be the tri-motor all-wheel-drive specification comprised of one 313 PS/430 Nm front motor and two rear motors each producing 422 PS and 400 Nm, yielding a combined 1,156 PS and 1,210 Nm which will enable the Z9GT to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.7 seconds.

When it officially launches in Malaysia, the Z9GT will be the latest version updated this year, and the first model in Malaysia to feature BYD’s second-generation Blade battery – gaining in capacity to 122.49 kWh, from the pre-update model’s 100 kWh battery – and Megawatt Flash Charging technology, which is rated at up to 1,500 kW overseas. The 122.49 kWh battery will offer up to 600 km of range (WLTP).

BYD Malaysia has confirmed plans to introduce Megawatt Flash Charging to the Malaysian market, with the deployment plan currently in the research and planning phase. According to BYD Malaysia MD Jacob Ma, initial deployment will focus on selected BYD and Denza showrooms and service centres.

With its 1,000-volt architecture, and using a specialised DC fast charger, the Z9GT can be recharged from 10-70% in just five minutes, or from 10-90% in nine minutes. Conversely to supply electricity for external appliances or devices, the Z9GT also provides 4 kW in V2L (vehicle-to-load) output.

The Denza Z9GT combines its tri-motor powertrain with rear-wheel steering that works at angles of up to 20 degrees, thus enabling a turning radius of 4.62 m despite an overall length of over five metres, says Denza. Rolling stock is a set of 20-inch wheels, and tyres shown here, as on the Malaysian preview unit earlier this month, are the Continental EcoContact 7 measuring 255/45R20.

Intelligent Crab Walk mode also features in the Z9GT, and this enables the vehicle to makes diagonal movements to aid manoeuvrability in tight urban spaces, claims the brand. Also in the Z9GT is the DiSus-A intelligent air suspension system, and the suspension and damper tuning for the Malaysian market aligns with that of the European market, according to the company.

The Z9GT’s premium positioning continues in the cabin, where a digital instrumentation display and a front passenger display – each spanning 13.2 inches – are joined by a 17.3-inch central infotainment screen with 2.5K resolution.

The driver additionally gets a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display along with a 9.1-inch digital rear view “mirror” screen, and the rear passengers get a six-inch control touchscreen. These feature the integrated Google Automotive Services suite which includes Google Maps, Google Assistant and full system integration across displays.

Cabin comfort features in the Z9GT also include a multi-point massage function for all seats, as well as heating and ventilation functions, along with dual-zone air-conditioning. Audio output comes courtesy of a 20-speaker Devialet system.

Safety equipment in the 2026 Z9GT is comprised of nine airbags, as well as an ADAS suite facilitated by the roof-mounted lidar sensor that is new with the model’s 2026 update.

In terms of colours, gold and black will be the exterior paint colours offered on the Denza Z9GT for Malaysia, while interior will have three combinations; dark brown and red, dark brown and beige, as well as black.

There is yet to be official indicative pricing for the Denza Z9GT in Malaysia, though referencing the European market finds the Z9GT priced from 117,500 euros, or around RM549k at current exchange rates. A considerable sum, then, should it translate similarly to the Malaysian market, though it is a generously equipped EV with a highly potent powertrain.

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