BYD Malaysia to introduce Megawatt Flash Charging tech – 1.5 megawatt power, 10%-70% SoC in 5 minutes

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 24 2026 3:56 pm

BYD Malaysia has confirmed plans to introduce its Megawatt Flash Charging technology to the Malaysian market, with the deployment plan currently in the research and planning phase. According to BYD Malaysia MD Jacob Ma, initial deployment will focus on selected BYD and Denza showrooms and service centres.

“Currently, the team is actively researching implementation plans, including charging tariff mechanisms, payment system integration, mobile application integration and overall user experience, to ensure a stable and convenient service,” he said on the sidelines of an ongoing BYD media event in China.

He added that as infrastructure improves, the technology will be expanded to more public locations, and the company is exploring collaborations with government agencies, relevant authorities, charging operators and other third-party stakeholders to accelerate implementation.

The company claims a maximum charging power of 1,500 kW (1.5 MW) for its second-generation Megawatt Flash Charging, which operates together with battery energy storage systems (BESS). Utilising a 1000 volt architecture combined with 1,000 amperes of charging current, a five-minute charge with compatible models at room temperature offers approximately 400 km of range to be added, with charging from 10% to 70% taking about five minutes. As for getting the battery from a 10% to 97% SoC, it takes only nine minutes.

Ma also said that, provided the technology is compatible, the Megawatt Flash Charging facilities will also be available to other non-BYD brands in the future. However, at this stage, the charging technology is specifically designed for BYD’s Super e-Platform, and the initial number of models capable of utilising one megawatt or more of charging power is limited.

The company did not reveal the specific locations, pricing, or official launch date of the first batch of Megawatt Flash Charge stations, but said that more details are expected to be released in the future. Malaysia is expected to become one of the first markets in Southeast Asia to adopt megawatt-level ultra-fast charging technology.

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