2026 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.5 launched in Malaysia – CKD; 333 PS 2.0T, larger infotainment; from RM357k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / by Gerard Lye / June 19 2026 10:25 am

Following its global debut in June 2024, the Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.5 has now been launched in Malaysia. Like the Mk8 model it replaces, the newer Mk8.5 continues to be a CKD offering, with Malaysia being the only country outside of Germany to locally assemble the Golf R – the hot hatch is assembled in Pekan.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is asking RM338,812 for the latest Golf R, with the on-the-road figure excluding insurance and the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP). The latter is available as a RM18,200 option that bumps the price to RM357,012 and includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty as well as a five-year maintenance package and five years of roadside assistance. Without it, it’s just a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and roadside assistance.

For the money, you’re getting the most powerful production Golf currently in the market. The Golf R still comes with an EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine as before, albeit fettled with to now deliver 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) and 420 Nm of torque. By comparison, the Mk8 model serves up 320 PS (315 hp or 235 kW) and 400 Nm.

Drive continues to be transmitted to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds (4.8 seconds for the Mk8) and an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h. The Golf R comes standard with progressive steering, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with selectable profiles, sports suspension and an XDS electronic differential lock.

You’ll be able to identify the new Golf R by its revised front end that features sharper lines for a more expressive look. This applies to the front bumper with angled structures that serve to channel air to the side inlets, while the upward-facing “fangs” have been brought closer to the middle of the more exposed central intake.

The headlamps have also been reshaped to be sleeker and are IQ.Light LED matrix units with High Beam Plus. These are joined by an illuminated VW logo with accompanying light strips, while the rear gets taillights with a new light signature as well as a roof spoiler.

Carried over from the Mk8 are the 19-inch ‘Estoril’ alloy wheels with 235/35R19 tyres and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust with quad pipes. You can order the Golf R in one of four colours, with Dolphin Grey being a new option joining Lapiz Blue, Grenadilla Black and Pure White.

2026 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.5 pricing and specs; click to enlarge

Inside, the big change is the new 12.9-inch Discover Media infotainment system that replaces the smaller 10-inch Discover Pro system. This is hooked up to a nine-speaker (including subwoofer) Harman Kardon sound system, and you still get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other technologies include a 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster, a wireless charging, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and start and a head-up display.

In terms of interior appointments, the Golf R gets a black headliner, carbon grey interior trim, brushed stainless steel pedals, Nappa leather seat upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, 30-colour ambient lighting as well as heated and ventilated front seats.

Safety and driver assistance equipment remain familiar, with standard items being seven airbags (front, front side, curtain and one centre) and IQ.Drive, which brings Travel Assist with adaptive cruise control (ACC), side assist with rear cross traffic alert, front assist (AEB), emergency assist, and lane assist. Park distance control (front and rear), a rear-view camera and hill start assist are also on.

GALLERY: 2026 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.5 Malaysia launch official photos

Loading 30 photos…

GALLERY: 2026 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.5 Malaysian brochure

Loading 13 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.