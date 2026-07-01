Volkswagen Golf GTI in Malaysia with Huntsville Adamantium Dark alloys – 50 units only, no extra cost

In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / by Jonathan James Tan / July 1 2026 4:25 pm

To celebrate the Golf GTI’s golden jubilee, Volkswagen Malaysia is introducing limited-edition 18-inch five-spoke Huntsville Adamantium Dark alloys for just 50 new units of the hot hatch at no extra cost, offering a slightly clearer view of the red callipers than the standard Richmond turbines.

The facelifted Mk8.5 Golf GTI was launched in Malaysia in November. It’s locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang, and the current RRP is RM255,990, inclusive of the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP) five-year unlimited-mileage warranty and free service.

You get a 265 PS/370 Nm 2.0 litre EA888 turbo four-cylinder engine, a seven-speed wet-clutch DSG, a 5.9-second 0-100 km/h time, variable-ratio steering, an XDS electronic front diff lock, adaptive dampers and a lot more – read our launch report for the full lowdown.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8.5 with Huntsville Adamantium Dark alloys

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Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8.5 Malaysian launch

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