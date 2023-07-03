VPCM introduces Volkswagen Assurance Package for Golf GTI and Arteon – extended warranty, free service

In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2023 4:56 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced the availability of the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP) for all models equipped with IQ.Drive, which are currently the Golf GTI and Arteon R-Line 4Motion.

With VAP, owners are provided with a five-year, unlimited-mileage manufacturer warranty as well as a three-year, 45,000-km maintenance package. This is an alternative to the standard two-year warranty that accompanies cars delivered from July 3, 2023. Five years roadside assistance is still provided, with or without VAP.

“We remain fully committed in providing our customers with the best product offering that addresses their needs. With VAP, customers can be rest assured that we have them covered,” said Denyu Bostandzhiev, VPCM’s new managing director.

“What’s more, our team of skilled technicians ensures that customers’ vehicles are thoroughly inspected and parts that need replacement will be replaced. It is important to also note that we use only genuine parts to ensure the reliability and continued performance of the vehicle,” he added.

Depending on the selected model, VAP is valued from RM8,000 to RM10,000. At present, the Golf GTI retails for RM246,012 on-the-road without insurance, while the Arteon R-Line 4Motion sells for RM301,012. These prices are unchanged from before and include VAP, so if you don’t want it, the retail price is reduced.