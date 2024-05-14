2024 Isuzu D-Max facelift launched in Malaysia – five variants; 1.9L, 3.0L turbodiesels; priced from RM99k

Posted in Cars, Isuzu, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 14 2024 7:03 pm

Isuzu Malaysia today launched the new D-Max facelift which continues to be offered in five variants, all of which are fully imported (CBU) from Thailand. The refreshed pick-up truck features an updated design and kit list, but maintains the same two inline-four turbodiesel engines as before.

The returning engines are the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0 litre with 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm as well as the RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre making 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm.

These engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, with all variants having four-wheel drive as standard except for the Auto Plus. A rear differential lock is standard with all four-wheel drive variants too – more on the variants and pricing below.

For 2024, the engines are now compliant with the Euro 4 emissions standard with the addition of a diesel particulate filter (DPF). There’s also a new ‘Rough Terrain Mode’ that is standard on Premium and X-Terrain variants and can be engaged via a dedicated button on the centre console. The function uses the traction control system and brakes to help traverse rougher terrain and can be used in 2H, 4H and 4L.

The D-Max line-up starts with the Single Cab before moving on to four double-cab options (Standard, Auto Plus, Premium and X-Terrain). In total, there are eight variant/powertrain configurations available for the D-Max, and here’s how much they cost on-the-road without insurance:

Single Cab

1.9L 4×4 MT: RM98,949.20

3.0L 4×4 MT: RM105,888.40

Standard

1.9L 4×4 MT: RM109,599.20

1.9L 4×4 AT: RM116,999.20

Auto Plus

1.9L 4×2 AT: RM109,499.20

Premium

1.9L 4×4 AT: RM134,649.20

V-Cross 3.0L 4×4 AT: RM141,138.40

X-Terrain

V-Cross 3.0L 4×4 AT: RM157,938.40

The D-Max is currently in its third generation, and the facelift brings with it a revised front end that is meant to promote better aerodynamic efficiency and improve cooling. For starters, there’s a reprofiled front grille that still retains the “fang-like” elements, while the insert for the large intake lower down has a honeycomb lattice design.

There’s also a new front bumper with black surfacing near sharper fog lamp cutouts, the latter with air curtains to send air out through the wheel arches. Another notable revision is the lightly tweaked hood and new headlamps, the latter reshaped and now with integrated indicators along with a different daytime running light signature.

The X-Terrain serves as the flagship variant of the D-Max range and is set apart from the rest by its black body cladding over the wheel arches, side steps and a faux skid plate in the front lower apron. The range-topper also nets you welcome lights on the outside as well as a seven-colour ambient lighting system that now extends to the front door cards.

At the rear, the new D-Max’s taillights get a more distinctive triple-tier look and the tailgate has been tweaked so there are creases at the top and bottom rather than on the sides. Moving inside, the dashboard layout is pretty much identical to the pre-facelift model save for new patterns for the seats and interior trim.

Other changes on the inside include a new e-Lumax multi-info display (MID) in the instrument cluster and a switch to USB-C ports (previously USB-A). The X-Terrain now comes with a larger 10-inch touchscreen head unit with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, while the Premium and Auto Plus come with nine-inch version. Lesser variants get a standard head unit instead.

The updated D-Max in X-Terrain guise also gets better a new-generation stereo camera setup that has a wider field of view of 120 degrees (previously just 40 degrees) and can recognise vehicles ahead as far as 150 metres. This improves the Allsight suite of driver assistance systems, which include autonomous emergency braking that can now “see” more of what’s ahead and react accordingly – Turn Assist with pedestrian protection is also improved as a result.

The X-Terrain also gets rear cross traffic brake as standard now, while the around view monitor (AVM) has been improved and is included with the range-topping and Premium variants. The latter comes with more viewing angles and the version on the X-Terrain has a 3D view function instead of a 2D view in the Premium.

In terms of equipment, the workhorse Single Cab comes with halogen reflector headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels, a 3.5-inch monochrome multi-info instrument display, a single-DIN head unit, two speakers, vinly seat upholstery, manual air-conditioning, two front airbags, ESC, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, hill descent control and two reverse sensors.

Moving on to the Standard, you get 17-inch alloys (255/65 profile tyres), bulb-type front fog lamps, bulb-type taillights, side steps, the e-Lumax instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit, six speakers manual air-conditioning with rear vents, fabric seat upholstery, the same passive safety/assist systems as the Single Cab (including just two airbags), a reverse camera and four reverse sensors.

A sports bar and cargo tray are optional for the Standard, which either gets reflector halogens and bulb-type DRLs if you opt of the manual version, or bi-LED projectors and LED DRLs with the automatic transmission.

The Auto Plus is nearly identical to the Standard 1.9L 4×4 AT when it comes to equipment, but with the addition of a nine-inch touchscreen head unit, six speakers and a wireless charging pad.

The Premium improves upon the Auto Plus by adding an automatic function for its bi-LED projector headlamps, front and rear LED fog lamps, LED taillights, tailgate assist, 18-inch alloys (with 265/60 profile tyres), a seven-inch MID, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control (also with rear vents), black combination leather seat upholstery.

This variant also gains four more airbags for a total of six, front and rear parking sensors totalling eight, a digital video recorder (DVR) at the front, an around view monitor, a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert. Just like the Standard, The Premium as well as the Auto Plus can be optioned with a sports bar and cargo tray.

At the top of the range, the X-Terrain builds upon the Premium’s kit list by sporting not just a more rugged exterior, but also a matte dark grey finish for its 18-inch alloys (with 265/60 profile tyres).

The range-topper also gains remote engine start, an ambient lighting system, a 10-inch touchscreen head unit, an additional driver’s knee airbag for a total of seven airbags, front and rear DVRs and 3D view for the AVM.

Driver assistance systems such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, Turn Assist, pedal misapplication mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam, lane departure warning, manual speed limiter, mutli-collision brake and rear cross traffic brake are only found on the X-Terrain, which also gets the Premium’s blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

There are five colours available for the new D-Max including a new Namibu Orange that is accompanied by Islay Grey, Onyx Black, Dolomite White Pearl, Biarritz Blue, Mercury Silver and Splash White.

