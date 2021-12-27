You’ve read the launch story, seen in detail the seven variants, and watched our in-depth walk-around and first impressions videos. There’s lots of ground to cover with the latest generation Isuzu D-Max, but there’s always more things to uncover beyond skin deep.
In this video, we’ll touch on some of the D-Max’s more obscure but not insignificant details, such as wading depth, re-engineered propeller shaft, and wireless Apple CarPlay. This makes the D-Max the only pick-up truck in the country to come with wireless Apple CarPlay, a feature BMW and Volkswagen owners have been enjoying as of late.
Again, in terms of pricing, the D-Max is priced between RM89k for the entry-level Single Cab model to RM142k for the range-topping X-Terrain. You can also browse CarBase.my for a more comprehensive look at the specifications, or compare the D-Max against other pick-up trucks.
Comments
Apple car play is nothing new. It’s been around since 1968. Each time you play a Beatles song in your car, that is apple car play.
The keyword is Wireless
Too bad you didn’t get the joke. Jobs, Wozniak & Wayne were not the first ones who used the ‘Apple’ name for their big business. Lennon, McCartney, Harrison & Starr adopted the name for their own commercial corporate venture 8 years earlier.
Wah the only one with wireless apple carplay. How about the others so call lifestyle truck?