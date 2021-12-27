In Cars, Isuzu, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 27 December 2021 9:32 am / 4 comments

You’ve read the launch story, seen in detail the seven variants, and watched our in-depth walk-around and first impressions videos. There’s lots of ground to cover with the latest generation Isuzu D-Max, but there’s always more things to uncover beyond skin deep.

In this video, we’ll touch on some of the D-Max’s more obscure but not insignificant details, such as wading depth, re-engineered propeller shaft, and wireless Apple CarPlay. This makes the D-Max the only pick-up truck in the country to come with wireless Apple CarPlay, a feature BMW and Volkswagen owners have been enjoying as of late.

Again, in terms of pricing, the D-Max is priced between RM89k for the entry-level Single Cab model to RM142k for the range-topping X-Terrain. You can also browse CarBase.my for a more comprehensive look at the specifications, or compare the D-Max against other pick-up trucks.