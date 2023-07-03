2023 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L Standard launched in Malaysia – new reverse camera, 7-inch touchscreen; fr RM106k

In Cars, Isuzu, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2023 12:41 pm / 0 comments

Isuzu Malaysia has officially launched the new Isuzu D-Max 1.9L Standard, which will continue to be offered with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. Now with a revised kit list, the Standard duo sees a price increase of RM1,500, with the manual version retailing for RM105,599.20 on-the-road without insurance, while the automatic sells for RM112,999.20.

Visually, the new Standard models are identified by their body-coloured door and tailgate handles, which were previously finished in silver. A reverse camera has also been added at the rear, meaning every double-cab variant of the D-Max (Standard, Auto Plus, Premium and X-Terrain) comes standard with the feature that makes backing up safer and more convenient.

Said camera sends its feed to a new seven-inch touchscreen head unit inside the cabin that replaces the previous and more basic 2-DIN system – Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system are still present. Elsewhere, there are now two USB ports at the front – a Type A and Type C – instead of just a sole Type A, although the rear continues on with a single Type A.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the Standard is unchanged from before. You’ll still get front bulb-type fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, an e-Lumax instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, a 2-DIN head unit with six speakers, manual air-conditioning with rear vents, fabric seat upholstery and manually operated front seats.

For safety and driver assists, there are two frontal airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, a brake override system, emergency stop signal, reverse sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

As before, the front lighting setup is what differentiates the Standard models, with the manual model getting halogen reflector headlamps and bulb-type DRLs while the automatic comes with bi-LED projectors and LED DRLs.

Under the bonnet is the same RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre inline-four cylinder turbodiesel engine that outputs 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 2,600 rpm. This is mated to the transmission of your choice as well as a selectable four-wheel drive system. Colour options continue to include Valencia Orange, Biarritz Blue, Splash White, Mercury Silver and Onyx Black. A five-year, 150,000-km warranty accompanies each purchase.