2024 BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport launched in Malaysia – single-motor FWD; 475 km EV range; from RM250k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 30 2024 5:37 pm

BMW Malaysia has introduced a new base variant of the BMW iX1 called the eDrive20 M Sport, which retails for RM264,000 on-the-road without insurance. This figure is with a five-year extended warranty and six-year service package, but without it, the price drops down to RM249,800.

Compared to the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport that was launched back in May last year, the eDrive20 M Sport is cheaper by RM26,000 (with or without the extended warranty and service package). Of course, there are some noticeable differences in terms of specifications that come with the lower price point.

For starters, the eDrive20 comes with a single, front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 250 Nm of torque with the temporary boost feature engaged. This is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h.

By comparison, the xDrive30 has a dual-motor setup delivering as much as 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 494 Nm – also with temporary boost engaged – for a quicker century sprint time of 5.6 seconds and a slightly higher top speed of 180 km/h.

Both the eDrive20 and xDrive30 share the same lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 66.5 kWh (64.7 kWh net), but the former has a higher WLTP-rated range of 475 km compared to the xDrive30’s 438 km.

Charging capacities are identical for both variants, with the eDrive20 supporting a max AC input of 11 kW as standard that sees a full charge from 0-100% in 6.5 hours. DC fast charging up to 130 kW is also supported and gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in 29 minutes.

One way to tell the eDrive20 from the xDrive30 is by looking at the grille, which is a patterned panel on the base variant while the higher-spec offering comes with vertical slats. Shared equipment between the two iX1 variant include 19-inch M double-spoke style 871 M light-alloy bicolour wheels, the M Sport styling package, the M high-gloss Shadowline package and M roof rails high-gloss Shadowline.

2024 BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

The list continues with adaptive LED headlamps, adaptive M suspension, two-zone climate control, an M leather steering wheel, powered front sports seats, an anthracite headliner, a wireless charging pad, BMW Live Cockpit Professional (10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen), Connected Package Professional (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), IconicSounds Electric and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The eDrive20 M Sport’s upholstery is either Veganza synthetic leather or a combination of Alcantara and Veganza, paired with aluminium ‘Hexacube’ interior trim finishers in a light finish. This is different from the xDrive30 M Sport that gets the option of Vernasca leather or a combination of Alcantara and Sensatec. The interior trim finishers are in the same ‘Hexacube’ design too, but in a darker finish.

In the driver assistance department, the eDrive20 M Sport comes standard with the Driving Assistant package as standard, which includes functions such as lane change warning, rear cross traffic alert with brake intervention, exit warning, rear collision prevention and autonomous emergency braking.

2024 BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

Interestingly, customers can get the xDrive30 M Sport’s Driving Assistant Plus package as an on-demand feature via the Connected Drive store. A quick check on said store indicates Driving Assistant Plus is available as a subscription (RM167.55/month, RM1,675.51/year, RM2,606.35/three years) or as an unlimited (no subscription) package for RM3,273.36 – there’s also a three-month trial for free.

With the Driving Assistant Plus package, you get access to Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Speed Limit Info, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Departure Warning as well as Active Cruise Control with stop and go function. Parking Assistant Plus is standard on the eDrive20 and includes a 360-degree camera and Reversing Assistant.

Each purchase is accompanied by an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, BMW roadside assistance and accident hotline as well as BMW Service Online. With a lower price tag, less power but more range and a relatively similar kit list, would you pick the eDrive20 M Sport over the more expensive xDrive30 M Sport?

GALLERY: BMW iX1 eDrive20

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.