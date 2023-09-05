2024 BMW iX1 eDrive20 – new entry-level variant; single-motor FWD with 204 PS; up to 475 km EV range

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 September 2023 11:49 am / 0 comments

BMW has introduced a new entry-level variant of the iX1 called the eDrive20 that joins the existing xDrive30 that was first revealed last June and is currently on sale in Malaysia. Priced from 47,900 euros (about RM240k), the eDrive20 costs less than the xDrive30 that starts 55,000 euros (about RM276k) in Europe.

With the eDrive20, you get a front-mounted electric motor with a maximum output of 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) with the temporary boost feature engaged. Peak torque, which is available all the time, is 247 Nm, and the all-electric SUV will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 170 km/h.

By comparison, the xDrive30 has two electric motors – one on each axle for all-wheel drive – and is rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 494 Nm, with a temporary boost function bumping peak horsepower to 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW).

The new variant is equipped with the same lithium-ion battery as the xDrive30 with an energy capacity of 64.7 kWh. With one less electric motor to power, the battery provides a provisional WLTP-rated range of between 430 and 475 km, which is more than the xDrive30 that manages between 413 and 438 km.

Charging capacities are identical for both variants, with the eDrive20 supporting a max AC input of 11 kW as standard that sees a full charge from 0-100% in 6.5 hours. With the optional upgrade to a 22-kW onboard AC charger, this is reduced to 3.45 hours. DC fast charging up to 130 kW is included and gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in 29 minutes.

In terms of equipment, the eDrive20 comes with dual-zone climate control, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assist Camera, BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9 as well as BMW Curved Display with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen.

