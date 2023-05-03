In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 May 2023 11:05 am / 11 comments

BMW Malaysia has officially introduced the iX1, which is the all-electric version of the third-generation U11 X1 revealed globally last June. For our market, the iX1, which is the first in the X1’s history, will be offered in a sole xDrive30 M Sport variant priced at RM272,370 on-the-road without insurance.

This figure is excluding the optional five-year extended warranty and service package, but if you include it, the asking price becomes RM285,800. With each purchase, you will get an eight-year/160,000-km warranty on the EV battery, along with roadside assistance as well as access to BMW Service Online and BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.

Featuring the carmaker’s fifth-generation eDrive technology, the iX1 has two electric motors – one for each axle – that are each rated at 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 247 Nm of torque. The all-wheel drive setup has a total system output of 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 494 Nm, but a temporary boost function bumps the peak horsepower to 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) under hard acceleration.

In doing so, the 0-100 km/h time is 5.7 seconds, and the compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is capable of hitting a top speed of 180 km/h. The electric motors draw power from an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery that has an energy capacity of 64.7 kWh, which is good for a range of 440 km following the WLTP standard.

For charging, the iX1 is capable of DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at a max of 130 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in just 29 minutes. Alternatively, there’s also AC charging (Type 2 connection) at 11 kW that takes 6.5 hours to fully recharge the battery.

Visually, the iX1 doesn’t differ heavily from a regular, non-EV X1, with key identifiers being the dedicated “i” badging on the grille and blue ring on the BMW roundel. The M Sport package that comes standard adds a more aggressive front bumper with a hexagonal-shaped lower intake and prominent air curtains. Also included is the M High-gloss Shadowline package and satinated aluminium grille slats.

Meanwhile, the rear bumper sports a diffuser-like element and has a large blacked-out portion that mimics what you find on the latest 3 Series we have here. In terms of dimensions, the iX1 follows the X1, which is larger than the previous F48 model, measuring in at 4,500 mm long (+53 mm), 1,845 mm wide (+24 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,692 mm (+22 mm). However, the height of the iX1 is kept at 1,616 mm compared to the internal combustion engine variants that measure 1,642 mm tall.

As part of the X1’s redesign for greater presence, the iX1 also carries a larger front grille and new headlamps (adaptive LEDs for our market) with inverted L-shaped bars marking up the daytime running light signature. Cleaner surfacing along the sides leads to the rear LED taillights with an L-shaped light signature.

Inside, the dashboard design is like that of the U06 2 Series Active Tourer, with the BMW Curved Display taking centre stage with its 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch central infotainment touchscreen. Both form the Live Cockpit Professional system and run BMW Operating System 8, with the latter including a personal voice assistant as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Elsewhere, the raised centre console is without a rotary controller that is typical of iDrive systems. Instead, it only has a switch-type gear selector, controls for specific vehicle functions, a start button and media controls. Ahead of this area is where you’ll find the cupholders and a vertical space that integrates a wireless phone charger.







2023 BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport spec sheet

Equipment that comes standard for the iX1 includes 19-inch M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke style 871M bicolour design, welcome lights, an M leather steering wheel, an M anthracite headliner, aluminium ‘Hexacube’ dark trim, ambient lighting, powered front sport seats with driver-side memory function, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system, Digital Key Plus, adaptive M suspension and Connected Package Professional.

For driver assists, there’s the Driving Assistant Plus package with Hill Start Assist, Speed Limiter, Attentiveness Assistant, Lane Departure Warning with active steering intervention, Front Collision Warning and Left Turn Warning – both with braking function – along with Speed Limit Info, Evasion Assistant and Active Cruise Control with stop & go function. These are joined by Parking Assistant Plus that includes a 360-degree camera and Reversing Assistant.

The iX1 is offered in six exterior colours, namely Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Cape York Green, M Portimao Blue, Storm Bay and Space Silver. The interior gets Vernasca leather appointments available in either Alcantara Black with Blue Contrast Stitching, Black or Mocha.

GALLERY: BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport at Malaysia Autoshow 2023

GALLERY: U11 BMW iX1 xDrive30