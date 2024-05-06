2024 BMW iX1 eDrive20 in Malaysia full gallery – 475 km EV range; from RM250k; RM26k less than xDrive30

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 6 2024 9:48 am

Here’s a full gallery of the BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport, which is a new entry-level variant of the iX1 introduced just last week. With a standard two-year warranty, the eDrive20 M Sport is priced at RM249,800, but add on the five-year extended warranty and six-year service package and the price goes up to RM264,000.

These figures are RM26,000 less (with or without the extended warranty and service package) than the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport, which was the initial variant of the iX1 launched in Malaysia in May last year – both iX1 variants are fully-imported (CBU) models.

For the money, the eDrive20 uses the same lithium-ion battery as the xDrive30 with a gross energy capacity of 66.5 kWh (64.7 kWh net). The former offers more range at 475 km following the WLTP standard, while the latter is at 438 km.

The range advantage is due to the eDrive20 having just a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 250 Nm of torque with the temporary boost feature engaged. By comparison, the xDrive30 has a dual-motor setup 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 494 Nm.

With higher outputs, the xDrive30 needs 5.6 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h on its way to a top speed of 180 km/h. The eDrive20 and its single electric motor is slower in a century sprint at 8.6 seconds and has a slightly lower top speed of 170 km/h.

No difference in terms of charging, with the eDrive20 supporting a max AC input of 11 kW that sees a full charge from 0-100% in 6.5 hours. DC fast charging up to 130 kW is also included, just as it is in the xDrive30, and gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in 29 minutes.

Visually, the eDrive20 M Sport is identified by its closed-off kidney grille that features a triangle-themed pattern for the insert, while the xDrive30 M Sport’s snout has vertical slats. Both come with the M Sport package that includes more aggressive bumpers, along with 19-inch M double-spoke style 871 M light-alloy bicolour wheels, the M high-gloss Shadowline package and M roof rails high-gloss Shadowline.

Other shared items on the kit list include adaptive LED headlamps, adaptive M suspension, two-zone climate control, an M leather steering wheel, powered front sports seats, an anthracite headliner, a wireless charging pad, BMW Live Cockpit Professional (10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen), Connected Package Professional (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), IconicSounds Electric and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Upholstery for the eDrive20 M Sport is either Veganza synthetic leather or a combination of Alcantara and Veganza, paired with aluminium ‘Hexacube’ interior trim finishers in a light finish. The xDrive30 M Sport gets the option of Vernasca leather or a combination of Alcantara and Sensatec, while its interior trim finishers, which are in the same ‘Hexacube’ design, come in a darker finish.

As for driver assistance features, the eDrive20 M Sport comes standard with the Driving Assistant package as standard that includes functions such as lane change warning, rear cross traffic alert with brake intervention, exit warning, rear collision prevention and autonomous emergency braking.

2024 BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

You can get the Driving Assistant Plus package – standard with the xDrive30 M Sport – too, but this is offered as an on-demand feature via the Connected Drive store. On the official website, Driving Assistant Plus is listed as being available as a subscription (RM167.55/month, RM1,675.51/year, RM2,606.35/three years) or as an unlimited (no subscription) package for RM3,273.36 – there’s also a three-month trial for free.

Pay for the cost option and you gain Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Speed Limit Info, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Departure Warning as well as Active Cruise Control with stop and go function. Parking Assistant Plus is standard on the eDrive20 and includes a 360-degree camera and Reversing Assistant, again, like with the xDrive30 M Sport.

Each purchase is accompanied by an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, BMW roadside assistance and accident hotline as well as BMW Service Online. Would you save RM26,000 by going for the eDrive20 M Sport over the xDrive30 M Sport?

