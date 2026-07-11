2026 BMW iX1 eDrive20L M Sport in Malaysia – LWB EV, 433 km range, from RM252,800

In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 11 2026 5:41 pm

The 2026 BMW iX1 eDrive20L M Sport is the long-wheelbase version of BMW’s entry electric SUV, which finally received official Malaysian pricing after being launched back in January.

The sole eDrive20L M Sport variant retails at RM252,800 on-the-road without insurance, which includes a two-year unlimited-mileage warranty – stretch to five years of coverage with a six-year maintenance package and the total comes to RM268,600, while an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty is standard.

Unlike the previous standard-wheelbase iX1 that came from Regensburg, Germany, the iX1 L is fully imported (CBU) from China, which lets it benefit from the lower tax structure for cars from the Middle Kingdom under the new tax regime.

The “L” refers to a 110 mm wheelbase stretch to 2,802 mm, with overall length up 116 mm to 4,616 mm. BMW says this brings 81 mm of additional legroom and 107 mm more knee room for rear passengers, along with softer seat foam and 15 mm longer rear seat bases – making this very much the iX1 for those who spend time in the back.

Powering the car is a single front-mounted motor producing 204 PS (150 kW) and 250 Nm, good for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.6 seconds and a 175 km/h top speed. The 66.5 kWh (64.7 kWh net) NMC battery is shared with other iX1s, but the extra length and weight trims the WLTP range to 433 km, down from the standard eDrive20’s 475 km. DC fast charging is capped at 130 kW (10-80% in 32 minutes) and AC charging at 11 kW (a full charge in six hours and 45 minutes).

As the name suggests, the eDrive20L comes with the M Sport package – sportier bumpers and side skirts, 19-inch M twin-spoke Style 871M alloys and Shadowline gloss black exterior trim and roof rails. This “extended” version goes further with a black kidney grille surround and darkened adaptive LED headlights. The palette is now monochrome, with two new greys – M Brooklyn Grey and Skyscraper Grey – joining Mineral White and Carbon Black.

Inside, the iX1 L gains a panoramic sunroof (which even the old xDrive30 did without) and an Ivory White headliner for an airier cabin. The perforated Veganza faux leather upholstery comes in Castanea red only, paired with an M Sport three-spoke steering wheel, powered front sports seats with driver’s memory and aluminium Hexacube trim.

Standard kit includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional (a 10.25-inch instrument display, 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen and head-up display), Qi wireless charging, a 12-speaker 205-watt Harman Kardon sound system and a hands-free powered tailgate. The suspension swaps the old frequency-selective “adaptive” dampers for a comfort setup.

Notably, the full Driving Assistant Plus package is now standard, with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving unlocked from the get-go – a step up from the old eDrive20, which required a subscription to access those features. It bundles autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, traffic sign recognition and adaptive high beam.

If you’re interested in one, a good time to check it out would be the BMW Clubhouse event next weekend so mark it in your calendar. Browse the full gallery below.

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