2024 BMW iX1 xDrive30 Malaysian review – fr RM276k; 440 km range; how good is the first-ever X1 EV?

Posted in BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / January 26 2024 3:51 pm

The BMW iX1 is the fully electric version of the third-generation X1 and is currently on sale in Malaysia in a sole xDrive30 M Sport variant priced at RM275,800 (OTR without insurance). Add on the optional five-year extended warranty and six-year service package, and the figure increases to RM290,000.

For the money, you get an all-wheel drive setup consisting of two electric motors that provide a total system output of 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 494 Nm, with a temporary boost function bumping peak horsepower to 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) under hard acceleration. With the boost function, the iX1 gets from 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 km/h.

Powering the electric motors is a lithium-ion battery that has an energy capacity of 64.7 kWh to provide up to 440 km of range following the WLTP standard. For charging, the electric vehicle (EV) is capable of DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at a max of 130 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in just 29 minutes. There’s also AC charging (Type 2 connection) at 11 kW that takes 6.5 hours to fully recharge the battery.

Our iX1 comes standard with the M Sport package for a more aggressive look along with adaptive M suspension and 19-inch M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke style 871M bicolour design. Other key features include adaptive LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system and the BMW Curved Display.

The last item is part of the Live Cockpit Professional system and includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch central infotainment touchscreen. Both are powered by BMW Operating System 8 that provides a personal voice assistant as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For driver assists, there’s the Driving Assistant Plus package with Hill Start Assist, Speed Limiter, Attentiveness Assistant, Lane Departure Warning with active steering intervention, Front Collision Warning and Left Turn Warning – both with braking function – along with Speed Limit Info, Evasion Assistant and Active Cruise Control with stop & go function. These are joined by Parking Assistant Plus that includes a 360-degree camera and Reversing Assistant.

The iX1 marks the first time that BMW offers an EV version of the X1, and it arrived in Malaysia months before the internal combustion engine version of the X1. On that mention, the non-EV X1 was launched here in October, also in a sole variant (sDrive20i xLine) that retails for RM244,800, or RM265,700 with the five-year extended warranty and service package.

We did the math, and the iX1 costs RM31,000, or RM24,300 (with the optional aftersales package), more than the X1. Just how good is it at being an EV and to life with every day? That’s what Hafriz Shah attempts to find out in our video review of the iX1. Give it a watch and let us know whether you agree with his findings in the comments below.

