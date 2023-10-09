2023 BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine launched in Malaysia – CKD; 2.0T with 204 PS, 300 Nm; priced from RM260k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 9 2023 12:16 pm

The third-generation (U11) BMW X1 is now available with an internal combustion engine with the launch of the sDrive20i xLine, which retails for RM259,800 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a five-year extended warranty and service package.

Unlike the fully electric iX1 xDrive30 M Sport that was introduced back in May this year, the petrol-powered variant of the latest X1 is offered as a locally-assembled (CKD) model from Kulim, Kedah – the second-generation F48 was also a CKD model.

For the money, you get a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 300 Nm of torque. Compared to the previous F48 of the same variant level, figures have gone up by 12 PS (12 hp or 9 kW) and 20 Nm.

Drive continues to be sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch, with the whole setup capable of a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 236 km/h. The claimed fuel economy of the sDrive20i is 7.2 l/100 km.

Larger than its predecessor, the U11 X1’s dimensions are as follows:

Length: 4,500 mm (+53 mm)

Width: 1,845 mm (+24 mm)

Height: 1,642 mm (+44 mm)

Wheelbase: 2,692 mm (+22 mm)

Boot space: 476 litres, expandable to 1,527 litres with rear seats down

The CKD X1 gets the xLine styling package which features bumpers that have a more rugged look compared to the sporty look of the M Sport on the iX1. Highlights include a kidney grille with a Pearl Chrome frame and high-gloss black slats, an underride protection panel, chrome outer air intake trim and Dark Grey trim in the lower apron.

Standard equipment for this X1 includes adaptive LED headlamps, 19-inch V-spoke style 867 bicolour light-alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BMW Operating System 8, dual-zone climate control, aluminium mesh effect trim, paddle shifters and My Modes.

As for driver assistance systems, both the Driving and Parking Assistant packages are included, which include Hill Start Assist, Speed Limiter, Attentiveness Assistant, Lane Departure Warning with active steering intervention, Front Collision and Left Turn Warnings – both with braking function – as well as the Evasion Assistant.

Five colours are available for the CKD X1, namely Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Cape York Green, Phytonic Blue and Space Silver, all paired with black perforated Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery and an anthracite headliner.

For a random point of observation, the X1 sDrive20i xLine at RM259,800 is RM26,000 less than the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport at RM285,800 (with the extended warranty and service package factored in), although the latter is an EV with more power as well as all-wheel drive. Which one would you go for?

