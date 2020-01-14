In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 January 2020 11:41 am / 3 comments

BMW Malaysia recently launched the facelifted BMW X1, with customers being offered a sole variant – sDrive20i M Sport – priced at RM233,800 on-the-road without insurance. This Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) brings with it some mild exterior changes and some added kit, which we are highlighting in this gallery of the refreshed compact SUV.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 192 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm. The mill is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (with paddle shifters) driving the front wheels, which gets the SUV from zero to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds before hitting its 224 km/h top speed. The listed combined fuel consumption of the variant is 6.5 litres per 100 km.

On the outside, the new X1 features larger, trapezoidal-shaped kidney grilles with a chrome surround that is joined in the middle. Flanking the new nostrils are redesigned LED headlights with hexagonal-shaped “corona ring” daytime running lights, while at the rear, the taillights are now full LED and sport new internal graphics.

With the M Sport package, our local X1 also sports a more aggressive front bumper with gloss black inserts and LED fog lamps. Also included is body-coloured cladding, deeper side skirts and a body-coloured rear bumper with a diffuser-like insert and twin tail pipes. Passive M Sport suspension is also standard here, as are the 18-inch Style 570 M two-tone alloy wheels.

Revisions on the inside are comprise of a stitched dashboard from the X2 along with USB-C ports for the rear passengers. The kit list here includes Dakota leather upholstery, aluminium trim, Pearl Chrome highlights, Navigation system with an 8.8-inch touchscreen and previous-generation iDrive Operating System 6, powered front sports seats with driver’s side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control and a Black Panel instrument cluster with a 5.7-inch multi-info display.

Other items that are standard are keyless entry and a handsfree powered tailgate, which join auto-dimming mirrors, Parking Assistant, six speakers and a reverse camera. Unfortunately, there continues to be no driver assistance systems of any kind, not even autonomous emergency braking.