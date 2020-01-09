In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 9 January 2020 3:10 pm / 0 comments

Eight months on from the unveiling of the facelifted BMW X1, the refreshed compact SUV has finally made it to Malaysian shores. This Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) adds a mild exterior redesign and some added kit, with the local model now being fitted with the M Sport package.

Just one variant will be offered this time around, and that is the sDrive20i M Sport in locally-assembled CKD form, priced at RM233,800 on-the-road without insurance. That makes it a full RM13,000 more expensive than the previous model, but that one was only offered in Sport trim. Included in the price is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, five years’ free scheduled service and a two-year tyre warranty.

Externally, the new X1 is distinguished via the larger trapezoidal kidney grilles, featuring a single chrome surround that’s joined in the middle. They are flanked by redesigned LED headlights with hexagonal “corona ring” daytime running lights, while the tail lights are now full LED and sport new internal graphics.

The M Sport designation brings with it a more aggressive front bumper design with gloss black inserts and LED fog lights. You also get body-coloured cladding, deeper side skirts and a body-coloured rear bumper with a large diffuser-like insert, plus twin tail pipes and 18-inch Style 570 M two-tone alloy wheels. Under the skin, you’ll find passive M Sport suspension.

Not much has changed on the inside, save for the stitched dashboard from the X2 and USB-C ports at the back. Our X1 is upholstered in Dakota leather and comes with aluminium trim and Pearl Chrome highlights, along with the mid-range navigation system with an 8.8-inch touchscreen and the previous-generation iDrive Operating System 6. Keyless entry now comes as standard, replete with a handsfree powered tailgate.

Other bits of standard equipment include powered front sports seats with driver’s side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a Black Panel instrument cluster with a 5.7-inch multi-info display, auto-dimming mirrors, Parking Assistant, six speakers and a reverse camera. Unfortunately, there continues to be no driver assistance systems of any kind, not even autonomous emergency braking.

Power continues to come from a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, making 192 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (with paddle shifters) and front-wheel drive, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds before hitting its 224 km/h top speed; it is also capable of a combined fuel consumption of 6.5 litres per 100 km.