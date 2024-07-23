2024 Lexus LBX in Malaysia – Premium and Luxury, 136 PS 1.5L 3-cylinder hybrid, RM239k to RM270k

Posted in Cars, Lexus, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 23 2024 11:30 am

Teased earlier this month, the Lexus LBX has formally been introduced in Malaysia today. Taking over from the discontinued UX as the brand’s most affordable model here, it’s a premium hybrid B-segment SUV that’s smaller than the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Mind you, the size difference doesn’t mean it’s cheap. Fully imported from Toyota’s Iwate plant in Japan, the LBX is priced starting at RM238,888 for the base Premium model, rising up to RM268,888 for the Luxury. Buyers can opt for a two-tone colour scheme with a black roof, which costs an extra RM1,500 on both variants. All LBXs come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year, unlimited-mileage battery warranty, with an extra two years of coverage optional.

The titchy LBX – the acronym stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, and there are no numbers at the back to denote the powertrain – is built on the B-segment variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (GA-B). This means it’s essentially Lexus’ version of the global Toyota Yaris Cross (not to be confused with the ASEAN version, which is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture).

Measuring 4,190 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall, the LBX is a full 310 mm shorter, 20 mm narrower and 82 mm lower than the X1, while its 2,580 mm wheelbase is 112 mm shorter. In fact, the car is only 125 mm longer than the one-segment-lower Perodua Ativa.

Despite this, the LBX has been engineered to deliver a more premium-feeling driving experience. The body structure uses lots of structural adhesives and features numerous short-pitch welding points to increase torsional rigidity, while lightweight components including an aluminium bonnet and moulded resin parts have also been fitted.

And while the car still uses torsion beam rear suspension, its positioning in the chassis is said to deliver a good balance between ride comfort and handling stability. The LBX also utilises Vehicle Braking Posture Control to balance front and rear braking force automatically, reducing pitch and roll.

The sole powertrain option is an M15A-FXE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle three-cylinder engine, which on its own produces 91 PS at 5,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque from 3,800 to 4,800 rpm. This is paired with a 94 PS/185 Nm electric motor, a next-generation eCVT and a nickel-metal hydride battery for a total output of 136 PS. Drive is sent to the front wheels, getting the LBX from zero to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds.

On the outside, the LBX’s funky, curvaceous styling is derived from the latest Lexus Next Chapter design language also found on the new NX, RX and RZ. The brand’s trademark spindle grille has been deconstructed to form a “spindle body”, retaining a smaller trapezoidal opening. A silver upper bar links the slim LED headlights with eyebrow-style daytime running lights.

From the side profile, the short overhangs and relatively long wheelbase give the LBX a four-square stance, enhanced by the prominent rear haunches. A chrome upper window strip that extends towards the rear spoiler gives the car a “floating roof” look, while the rear end is defined by the full-width taillights and the Lexus script. The rear number plate recess has been moved to the bumper to enhance the effect.

As for rolling stock, the LBX Premium rides on 17-inch grey V-spoke alloy wheels, while the Luxury gets upgraded to 18-inch two-tone Y-spoke rollers. Further differentiating the Luxury is a bodykit consisting of front and rear skirts with a silver centre section, plus textured C-pillars with alternating matte and gloss stripes.

Buyers can choose from six colours from the standard palette, including Silver Metallic, Astro Grey Metallic, Sonic Chrome, Sonic Copper, Sonic Quartz and Black Mica. There are three more colours – Red Spinel, Passionate Yellow and Deep Azure Mica Metallic – in the extended range, but these need to be specially ordered. All can be had with or without the black roof, except for Black Mica for the former (obviously).

The LBX’s minimalist cabin is a departure from Lexus’ traditionally ornate interiors, dominated by a waterfall centre console. This houses a large 9.8-inch touchscreen that utilises the latest Tazuna interface (no more Remote Touch nonsense here), incorporating wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. Physical switches for the dual-zone climate control – incorporating a Panasonic nanoe X ioniser – remain.

Ahead of the driver sits a digital instrument display that measures seven inches across on the Premium and 12.3 inches for the Luxury – augmented by a head-up display in the latter. You also get up to four USB-C charging ports that deliver up to 15 watts of power, along with a Qi wireless charger. Six speakers come as standard, with the Luxury gaining a 13-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound system.

The use of the GA-B platform allows the front occupants to sit low in the car on seats that are upholstered in black faux leather with red stitching. The driver’s pew is power-adjustable with lumbar adjustment and a memory function, but in a rather glaring oversight, the passenger’s seat is manual. The boot, meanwhile, measures a scant 315 litres but can be expanded to 992 litres with the 60:40-split rear seats folded.

Standard features include keyless entry, push-button start, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, navigation, a powered tailgate and a reverse camera. Stepping up to the Luxury nets you a 360-degree camera system with a transparency function, a digital rear-view mirror and Lexus Teammate Advanced Park assist.

Safety-wise, the LBX comes as standard with eight airbags (including a centre airbag) and a full complement of driver assists as part of Lexus Safety System+. The latter includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, Active Cornering Assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, a door opening warning and automatic high beam.

Driving the LBX

What’s the LBX like to drive? A short trek to Janda Baik revealed a car that used its small size to its advantage; nimble and quick on its feet, it made short work of the mountain roads. The steering, while bereft of much feel, was sharp and incisive, and despite the torsion beam rear suspension, the LBX possessed a decent amount of body control while still delivering a well-judged – if slightly firm – ride.

But the hybrid powertrain didn’t quite live up to the chassis’ potential. The LBX’s modest outputs meant I had to gun it a lot on uphill grades, during which the three-pot sound strained. It was at least very smooth, however, and there was a pleasing elasticity to the way the whole setup responded to throttle inputs. We can’t wait to see what the hot Morizo RR – which uses the GR Yaris‘ rally-derived mechanicals – will be like.

Judged solely on its merits, the LBX is an intriguing prospect – a small, fashionable crossover that’s easy to park and fun to drive, equipped with an economical if slightly anaemic hybrid powertrain. Take the relatively steep price into consideration, however, and it becomes a bit of a hard sell for the rational buyer, especially with the slightly cramped cabin.

We’ll need to spend more time with the LBX for a proper verdict, but for now, what do you think of the its price and specs? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

