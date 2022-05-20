In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 May 2022 1:33 pm / 9 comments

Lexus Malaysia released details and local specifications of the second-generation NX last week, and we’re now bringing you a full gallery of the mid-size premium SUV in its top NX 350 F Sport variant. Priced at RM389,888, the NX 350 F Sport is one of two variants of the NX offered, with the other being the NX 250 Luxury that retails at RM370,888.

These are on-the-road prices without insurance, inclusive of sales tax, which means that deliveries will only take place after June 30 this year. The order books for the NX have been open since April, with each purchase being accompanied by a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

The NX 350 F Sport is powered by a T24A-FTS 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 275 hp at 6,000 rpm and 430 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 3,600 rpm. Together with a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission and an electronically controlled full-time all-wheel drive system, it takes just seven seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 250 km/h.

By comparison, the NX 250 Luxury features an A25A-FKS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four banger with 204 hp at 6,600 rpm and 243 Nm from 4,000 to 5,000 rpm. It too comes with an eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive (Dynamic Torque Control), but the power deficit means it needs 9.1 seconds to do the century sprint – the top speed is identical.

Aside from more power, the F Sport variant also comes with an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system and no less than five drive modes, namely Normal, Eco, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom – the Luxury only gets Normal, Eco and Sport.

Visually, the F Sport stands out thanks to the interlocking L motif for the spindle grille mesh (Luxury gets a U-mesh design instead), a front bumper edge, body-coloured wheel arches, F Sport emblems on the front wings as well as a grille frame, wing mirror caps and roof rails painted black.

Standard kit for the NX 350 F Sport includes 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels (with 235/50 profile tyres), three-beam LED projector headlamps; LED DRLs, front fog lamps, taillights and cornering lamps; auto fold wing mirrors with heating and memory functions that are also reverse-linked and electrochromic on the driver’s side; auto wipers; a powered tailgate with hands-free function; and keyless entry with push start (with additional Lexus Key Card).

Inside the overhauled interior, you’ll find F Sport Dark Spin Aluminium trim, a power-adjustable multi-function steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster as well as dual-zone climate control with rear vents, dust/pollen filter, nanoe ion generator and the Lexus Climate Concierge.

The list goes on to include a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, a 10-speaker Lexus Premium Audio sound system, F Sport aluminium pedals and eight-way powered front seats with memory function, ventilation and two-way lumbar support for the driver.

In terms of colour options, the exterior is available in nine hues, with White Nova Glass Flake and Heat Blue Contrast Layering being exclusive to the F Sport, which also gets a Flare Red or Black interior (the headliner is also black). The NX’s other cabin themes are Hazel, Dark Rose and a different Black (grey headliner).

All variants of the NX come with the Lexus Safety System+ suite, which includes a Front Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Stop & Go Function, Lane Keeping System (with Lane Tracing Assist and Lane Departure Alert) and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

These go on top of other features like Active Cornering Assist (ACA), Downhill Assist Control (DAC), blind spot monitor (BSM), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), a panoramic view monitor (PVM), seven airbags and the usual array of passive systems (ABS, EBD, BA, VSC and traction control).