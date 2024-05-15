2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA200 facelift Malaysian review – refreshed exterior, latest MBUX system, RM258,888

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA200 facelift Malaysian review – refreshed exterior, latest MBUX system, RM258,888

The facelifted second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA was launched in Malaysia earlier this year, with a GLA 200 Progressive Line being the only variant offered for our market. The locally-assembled crossover is priced at RM258,888 on-the-road without insurance.

The refresh introduces a new front bumper along with new fog lamp sections. There’s also a new insert for the front grille, which now features vertical louvres instead of the square lattice seen previously. At the back, the rear bumper gains a new diffuser element surrounded by chrome trim and exhaust finishers, and the rear lights get a revised light signature.

Exterior kit includes LED High Performance headlamps (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist), polished aluminium roof rails and 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in Tremolite grey, wrapped with 235/55 profile tyres.

Inside, the cabin – which is dressed in Star Pattern trim elements and black Artico man-made leather upholstery – remains pretty much unchanged, save for a new steering wheel design with more touch-sensitive controls and thinner bottom spokes. Elsewhere, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system is now presented in its latest guise, with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The standard equipment list includes items such as Thermatic dual-zone climate control, Keyless-Go, an Easy-Pack tailgate, a LTE communications module for Mercedes me connect services, a wireless charging pad, 64-colour ambient lighting and powered front seats with memory function, among others.

No changes to the powertrain, and so the H247 variant continues to be powered by a Renault-sourced M282 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder mill offering 163 PS and 250 Nm, with drive sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, enabling it to achieve a 0-100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

How does the H247 shape up with the refresh? Find out what Hafriz Shah thinks of the compact SUV in his video review.

