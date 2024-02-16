2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA200 facelift in Malaysia full gallery – updated styling, MBUX; RM258,888 OTR

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / February 16 2024 9:51 am

The second-generation (H247) Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift was launched in Malaysia last month, and we’re now bringing you a full gallery of the refreshed crossover. As with the pre-facelift model, the GLA is locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang, but the number of available variants has been reduced to just one.

The only variant offered is the GLA200 Progressive Line, which retails for RM258,888 on-the-road without insurance. For the money, you’re getting the same Renault-sourced M282 1.3 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 250 Nm of torque.

Drive continues to be sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. The GLA200 comes with comfort suspension and Dynamic Select drive modes as standard.

Visual changes on the exterior include a new insert for the front grille which has vertical louvres in place of the previous square lattice. There’s also a new front bumper with what the carmaker calls a redesigned “visual underride protection,” along with new fog lamp sections.

You’ll also notice the revised light signatures for the rear LED taillights and standard LED High Performance headlamps (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist). Elsewhere, the rear bumper gains a diffuser-like element surrounded by chrome trim and exhaust finishers. The GLA also comes with polished aluminium roof rails and 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, the latter in Tremolite grey with a high-gloss finish and paired with 235/55 profile tyres.

Moving inside, the GLA sports a new steering wheel design with more touch-sensitive controls and thinner bottom spokes. The rest of the cabin remains largely familiar, including the twin 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment displays, although they are now powered by the latest-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) that has support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA200 Progressive Line facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

Other amenities include five USB-C ports, a wireless charging pad, 64-colour ambient lighting, Star Pattern trim elements, black Artico man-made leather upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, Thermatic dual-zone climate control, Keyless-Go, an Easy-Pack tailgate, LTE communications module for Mercedes me connect services, Guard 360 vehicle protection and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

For driver assistance systems, the H247 GLA facelift gets the parking package with reversing camera, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Assist and Active Brake Assist. For the facelift, a new Spectral Blue metallic paint finish has been added to the palette that also includes Mountain Grey, Cosmos Black and Iridium Silver. All new Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles in Malaysia are covered by a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.