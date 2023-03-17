In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 17 March 2023 11:41 am / 4 comments

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has been given a facelift slightly over three years after the H247 second generation surfaced in December 2019. The Stuttgart carmaker’s compact SUV offering gets refreshed looks at the front and rear, a boosted equipment list, the new MBUX generation and upgraded Driving Assistance package, as well as an improved hybrid powertrain.

Starting with the looks, Mercedes-Benz says that there’s a new radiator grille with vertical louvres and a horizontal fin, and a redesigned front bumper with ‘visual underride protection’ that supposedly points to the GLA’s off‑road genes. We don’t really see the changes on this example though, and these are the only press pics of the facelift released so far.

More obvious are the modernised light signature in the standard LED High Performance front headlights and the LED rear lights. A new Spectral Blue hue joins the paint option list and the series gets four new wheel designs. In the basic form, the GLA rides on 17-inch five-twin-spoke alloys in black with high-gloss turned surfaces. Optional wheels go up to 20 inches in size.

It’s a very light facelift then, but that’s not a huge issue as the second-gen GLA still feels rather fresh, and that might be because the H247 is a big departure from the original GLA in design and presentation – the previous car looked like a jacked-up A-Class while this one has a more traditional SUV look to it.

Inside, all eyes will be drawn to the new steering wheel with the big star logo, as seen on recent Mercedes models. Leather on the wheel is standard; Artico synthetic leather is available as an alternative. For the first time, a heated steering wheel is also available for the AMG Line.

The free-standing double screen layout is a Mercedes signature; here, it combines a 7.0 inch and a 10.25 inch display as standard for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen respectively. The meter panel can be upgraded to match the central screen in size.

There are tweaks to the trim list and the GLA facelift is equipped with comfort seats as standard. They are upholstered in Artico and 3D embossed fabric in black, with the trendy ‘sagegrey’ colour on the options list. The Progressive level offers three interior colours: black, macchiato beige and sagegrey. As for the AMG Line, the seat cover in Artico/microfibre is now also available in bahia brown and there’s also a new red pepper/black combo.

Mercedes-Benz says that it has significantly upgraded the standard equipment of the GLA and “tailored the offer logic even more precisely to specific customer wishes”. In addition to the leather steering and LED front headlights, the basic kit list already includes Highbeam Assist, reverse camera and the USB package. From the Progressive equipment variant onwards, customers get the Parking Package and the Mirror Package.

The latest MBUX generation makes its debut in the GLA with new display styles. Classic provides all relevant driver info, Sporty has a dynamic rev counter and Discreet reduces the displays to the essentials. In combination with the three Navigation, Assistance and Services modes plus the 10 colours that you can choose as ambient lighting, it might be hard to find another GLA cabin exactly like yours. Operate the functions via touchscreen or the steering finger pads.

Other additions include a revised telematics system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power. All USB ports are now illuminated. The intelligent voice assistant is supposedly smarter and more suggestive now, and certain actions can be triggered even without saying “Hey Mercedes”. Finally, the optional Burmester sound system, in conjunction with the latest MBUX, now features Dolby Atmos.

On the safety front, an upgrade of the Driving Assistance package enables more comfortable control of the Lane Keeping Assist through Active Steering Control. The latest Parking Package supports longitudinal parking and offers 360-degree visualisation for camera-assisted parking. Trailer Manoeuvring Assist is available on the GLA for the first time.

Under the hood, the petrol engines in the GLA facelift are all electrified. The range includes four-cylinder units with seven- or eight-speed DCTs as standard. The mild hybrids come with 48-volt on-board power supply for the belt-driven starter-generator. Off the line or when needed, it provides 13 hp (10 kW) of brief extra power, but the starter-generator’s improves comfort too – in addition to a quiet start, it also enables engine-off coasting.

The GLA 250e plug-in hybrid has higher usable energy content from an improved battery, which leads to a longer electric range. The electric motor’s output is up by 5 kW to 80 kW (107 hp) but system power is unchanged. As for charging, owners can juice up with the standard 3.7 kW, AC up to 11 kW and even DC up to 22 kW. Mercedes has updated the screen visualisation of the hybrid functions.

With all the talk about EVs and electrification, some might not realise that diesel engines are still around. Merc’s 2.0 litre turbodiesel is available in three power and torque levels. The oil burner features single-stage turbocharging with variable turbine geometry, aluminium cylinder head and crankcase, and Nanoslide coating that reduces friction between the cylinder wall and the steel piston. This reduces consumption and emissions.

The H247 GLA was launched in Malaysia in December 2020 as a CBU Germany import, before the CKD locally assembled version replaced it in October 2021. We also have the compact SUV in GLA 35 AMG form and as a full EV, the EQA.

