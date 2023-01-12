In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 12 January 2023 11:24 am / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line has seen a small price increase, taking the RRP to RM296,888 on-the-road without insurance. This is RM10k more than the SST-added price of RM286,888, announced in July 2022 following the end of sales tax exemption for cars. Note that this is not a new-for-2023 price; RM296,888 has been in place since September 2022.

The H243 EQA 250 AMG Line was launched back in March 2022 as Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s first full electric offering. Then, with 50% sales tax exemption for CBU imported cars, it retailed for RM278,201. Since then, MBM has introduced the EQB, EQC, EQE and EQS flagship.

No changes to the EQA’s spec and features list, but the max claimed range is now 496 km on the WLTP cycle, which is a fair bit more than the original 429 km on a single charge. Is this realistic and is it possible to even get close to the claimed range? We tried it out – watch our video review of the EQA.



Merc’s junior EV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor with 190 PS and 375 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. Powering the motor is a 66.5 kWh liquid-cooled, 420-volt lithium-ion battery.

The battery can be fully recharged in five hours and 45 minutes via the AC way (11 kW, Type 2), while DC fast charging at up to 100 kW with an appropriate charger can get the pack from a 10% to 80% state of charge (SoC) in 32 minutes.

Once again, watch the review for our take on the EQA’s charging performance. That, and the specs generally, are rather underwhelming versus the electric competition, but the EQA is nevertheless a good drive according to Hafriz Shah.