22 July 2022

Rounding up the trio of Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicles in Malaysia is the EQC400 4Matic, which comes at an estimated price of RM390,000, joining the automaker’s roll-out of electric vehicles in the country today which also comprised of the EQS and EQB.

Codenamed N293, the EQC400 4Matic packs a dual-motor powertrain that outputs 408 hp and 765 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, the EQC does the 0-100 km/h sprint 5.1 seconds, and goes on to a limited top speed of 180 km/h. Packing an 80 kWh battery, the EQC400 4Matic is rated for a maximum battery range of 437 km, which supports AC charging at up to 11 kW , while DC fast charging is supplied at up to 110 kW.

The AC 11 kW charging method can top up its battery in 11 hours from a home wallbox or AC charging station, while DC charging at 110 kW can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes. Included with the vehicle is a five-metre charging cable.

Like the just-launched EQS, the EQC400 4Matic comes in AMG Line trim, which brings 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy wheels to go with its AMG styling kit. Headlamps are by Multibeam LED units, and is joined by aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs.

Inside, AMG Line trim for the EQC400 4Matic extends to the interior as well, bringing Direct Select shift paddles, the Interior Light package, aluminium-look trim, black leather upholstery, Nappa leather trim for the multifunction steering wheel, while the dashboard gets man-made Nappa-look leather trim.

Also included are heat- and noise-insulating acoustic glass, driver and front passenger seats which are power-adjustable with memory and with four-way lumbar support.

Infotainment comes courtesy of the MBUX system that consists of a head-up display and the MBUX Interior Assistant, with pre-installation for remote and navigation services, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, touchpad (without controller), and a communications module for Mercedes me connect services. Audio is by a Burmester surround sound system.

Convenience features in the EQC400 4Matic include Keyless Go, hands-free access, the Easy-Pack tailgate, ambient lighting, AMG floor mats, roller sunshades for both rear doors, wireless mobile device charging for the front occupants, twin USB-C charging ports in the rear passenger compartment, and a 12-volt charging socket in the luggage compartment.

Safety kit for the EQC400 4Matic consists of the Driving Assistance package that includes Active Distance Assist Distronic, Pre-Safe, Active Steering Assist, Active Highbeam Assist plus as well as the Urban Guard system consisting of an anti-theft alarm and an interior monitoring system. Also on are the tyre pressure monitoring system, Tirefit, knee airbags and the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system.

Joining the feature set is the Parking Package, comprised of a 360-degree camera system and Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, as well as the Mirror Package with self-dimming driver’s exterior mirror and interior mirror.

Warranty for the Mercedes-Benz EQC400 4Matic is four years and unlimited mileage, with battery warranty at eight years or 160,000 km.