2024 Mercedes-AMG GT63S E Performance F1 Edition launched in Malaysia – 843 PS, from RM2.1 million

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / April 3 2024 11:24 am

Joining the list of other cars launched by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) today is the Mercedes-AMG GT63S E Performance F1 Edition, which celebrates AMG’s close association with the German carmaker’s factory Formula 1 team.

The special edition offering comes with exclusive exterior and interior features and retails for RM2,118,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM30,000 more than the regular GT63S E Performance that was launched here last May.

You can identify the F1 Edition by its non-metallic Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint finish and foiling with the AMG logo and colour gradient from grey to black along the sides of the vehicle. There are also plenty of red accents on show, including on the 21-inch AMG five-twin-spoke forged alloy wheels, side skirts as well as the front and rear aprons.

Like the non-F1 Edition, you’ll still get the AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package II (includes the rear wing), AMG Aerodynamics Package, AMG Night Package Exterior and AMG Night Package II (gloss black exterior trim, grille, tailpipe trim, model badges and window surrounds) and the AMG Dynamic Plus Package with active engine mounts.

Inside, the F1 Edition comes with AMG Performance seats with black Nappa leather upholstery and red contrast topstitching, the latter hue also used for the seat belts and “thread” on the AMG carbon-fibre trim elements. Other AMG-branded items include a performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre and illuminated door sill plates.

To make sure your passengers know they are in something special, there are dedicated ‘F1 E Performance’ logos on the dashboard and exclusive floor mats. When parked at home, your neighbours will know you have the F1 Edition as each purchase comes with a customised AMG car cover with the F1 logo.

The powertrain in the F1 Edition is the same as a “normal” GT63S E Performance, with a M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet. On its own, the petrol engine makes 639 PS (630 hp or 470 kW) from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm.

Paired with the V8 is a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission, an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system as well as a belt-driven starter-generator (RSG) rated at 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW), which starts the engine and supports ancillary systems such as air conditioning or driving lights.

Things get complicated from here, with the rear sporting a P3 electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 320 Nm. This is accompanied by an electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transmission, the latter engaging second gear at around 140 km/h to enable the motor to continue providing motive power at higher speeds.

Power from the electric motor can also be transmitted to the front wheels via an additional prop shaft and clutch located behind the automatic transmission. This allows power from both drive units to be transferred to the front wheels when required, like in the event of slip at the rear axle.

The end result of all this mechanical wizardry is a total system output of 843 PS (831 hp or 620 kW) and 1,470 Nm, which is enough to get the nearly 2.4-tonne vehicle from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 316 km/h. To tame it in the corners, AMG Ride Control+ multi-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers and carbon ceramic brakes come as standard.

As for the rest of the kit list, there is Keyless-Go, Thermotronic automatic climate control, an Easy-Pack tailgate, wireless charging pads, AMG Track Pace telemetry, conjoined 12.3-inch screens (digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen), a head-up display, a Burmester sound system and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

Driver assistance systems include the Driving Assistance Package consisting of Active Distance Assist, Active Steering Assist, while the Guard 360 Vehicle Protection Plus pack brings an anti-theft alarm and an interior monitoring system. Meanwhile, the Parking Package consists of Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and a 360-degree camera system.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.