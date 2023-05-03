In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 3 May 2023 7:26 pm / 3 comments

Electrification is taking an increasingly mainstream role in the roster of new vehicle launches, and today’s high-performance offering from the three-pointed star is in keeping with the theme, and it is also the first plug-in hybrid from the Mercedes-AMG high-performance stable.

A little under two years from its global debut, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been launched by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia today at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023, and the flagship variant of the GT 4-Door Coupé packs a punch to the tune of 843 hp and more than 1,400 Nm of torque from a 4.0 litre biturbo V8 petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain, priced from RM2,088,888 on-the-road without insurance.

The combustion engine accounts for 639 hp that is produced from 5,500 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm, and pairs with an electric motor that makes 204 PS and 320 Nm of torque sent to the rear wheels via an electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transmission. This engages second gear from 140 km/h for electric drive at higher speeds, and a second propshaft to the front axle provides AWD.

There is a second electric motor between the combustion engine and the nine-speed MCT gearbox, a 14 PS starter-generator providing power to the ancillaries in case the main battery is low on charge.

All in, the whole ensemble propels the 2,380 kg (kerb weight) car from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and to a top speed of 316 km/h.

For the Malaysian market, the GT 63 S E Performance gets the AMG Aerodynamics package, AMG Exterior carbon-fibre Package II, AMG Exterior Night Package, AMG Night Package II, 21-inch AMG twin-five-spoke forged wheels, the AMG light display, Multibeam LED headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, a panoramic sunroof, and an AMG indoor car cover.

Facilitating the combustion engine side of the GT 63 S E Performance experience is the selectable AMG Performance exhaust system, while chassis highlights include the AMG high-performance ceramic-composite brake system, AMG Ride Control+, AMG Dynamic Select and rear-wheel steering, along with the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission.

For charging, this car gets a five-metre straight charging cable for a domestic socket connection, joining a charger with trickle charging function. The 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery offers up to 12 km of electric-only range at up to 130 km/h, while the onboard charger can replenish the battery at 3.7 kW AC.

Inside, the GT 63 S E Performance receives AMG Performance front seats with climate function, the multi-contour seat package, memory package, and energising package.

Ambient lighting accompanies the AMG carbon-fibre trim, including an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather or Microcut microfibre, which is also the trim material and colour of choice for the roof liner. Included for convenience is Keyless Go and Hands-Free Access, and further convenience features include the Air Balance package, MBUX Interior Assistant, Thermotronic automatic climate control, the Easy-Pack tailgate, and wireless charging pads for front and rear occupants.

Infotainment comes courtesy of the MBUX multimedia system with a widescreen cockpit and head-up display, the navigation connectivity package, hard-disc-based navigation, smartphone integration, pre-installation for MBUX Entertainment and the Burmester surround sound system. Performance-centric data can be viewed through AMG Track Pace.

Assistance and safety systems in the GT 63 S E Performance include the Driving Assistance Package consisting of Active Distance Assist, Active Steering Assist, while the Guard 360 Vehicle Protection Plus pack brings an anti-theft alarm and an interior monitoring system.

The Parking Package brings Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and a 360-degree camera system, along with self-dimming and electrically folding mirrors. Meanwhile for passive safety, the set of airbags includes side bags for the rear occupants, as well as a knee airbag.

In Malaysia, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is available in the Manufaktur Kalahari Gold as seen here, along with AMG Green Hell Magno. Also available are Manufaktur hues of Classic Grey Uni, Olive Metallic and Copper Orange Magno matte, all which can be paired with a selection of interior leather colours.

Pricing starts from RM2,088,888 on-the-road without insurance.