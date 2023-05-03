In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 3 May 2023 4:29 pm / 8 comments

Despite having clearly stated that its move into electrification would first come via the hybrid route, national automaker Perodua has offered a glimpse of how its all-electric path could shape up down the road, presenting that vision via its Electric Motion Online (EMO) concept.

The EMO, which made its debut at the Malaysia Autoshow today, is an electric hatchback visualisation, but it isn’t a full-sized study, as you’d expect; while it’s built from clay, the concept is a 1:6 scale model offering an exterior design viewpoint exploring an electrified future.

It’s obvious that the EMO is, as its moniker suggests, electric, as shown by the swanky charger assembly placed along with the study. While there was no accompanying info, some details were offered via the EMO game simulator in a booth alongside the display.

In it, it’s stated that the B-segment offering measures in at 3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,515 mm tall, with a 2,500 mm long-wheelbase, which sounds exactly like the current Myvi. With 95 PS and 121 Nm (rather lowish, yes) from its electric motor, performance figures include a 10 second 0-100 km/h time and a 160 km/h top speed.

Elsewhere, a 50 kWh battery offers the concept an operating range of 300-350 km, and via DC charging – at up to 300 kW, it is said – it takes just 20 minutes to get the battery to an 80% SoC.

Design-wise, the five-door hatch – which falls in line with the automaker’s usual fare – looks quite sharp, with short overhangs, but you’ve probably seen some cues elsewhere before, like with the funky grille and general lines.

Since it’s a clay model, there’s no presentation of an interior, but P2 has offered its take of what its electric dream looks like inside, and there’s certainly nothing mild in the layout. In it, the driver gets his/her own defined cockpit space, clearly separated from the front passenger, with colours helping to demarcate the zonal element further. Presumably, there’s no shortage of connectivity in the mix.

All this of course is just visualisation, and there’s nothing to suggest any of the styling cues or design elements will ever see light of day. However, the automaker says that an actual model for the concept will be built by the end of this year or early next year, so it’ll be interesting to see how that pans out. Whatever the case, the EMO concept shows that the automaker is already starting to work on the future. Who knows, this could well be a future-gen Myvi you’re seeing here, and an electric one at that.