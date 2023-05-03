In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 May 2023 5:58 pm / 1 comment

With a price tag of RM97,800, the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE hyper naked sports is officially launched in Malaysia. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and there are two colour options available – Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Ebony.

The Z H2 SE will appear in authorised Kawasaki 4S Dealers showrooms by end of June 2023. Powered by the same supercharged 998 cc, inline four-cylinder that powers the Kawasaki H2, H2R and H2SX, the Z H2 SE gets a claimed 200 hp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

A six-speed gearbox equipped with assist and slipper clutch with chain drive gets power to the rear wheel. The Z H2 SE also gets upgraded suspension and braking components compared to the original Kawasaki H2.

For the suspension, the Z H2 SE receives Showa Skyhook semi-active electronic suspension, comprising of a Showa SFF-CA fork and Showa BFRC monoshock with Kawasaki Unitrak rising rate suspension at the back. Aside from being adjustable according to the ride modes, the suspension also self-adjusts during riding for more comfort.

In the braking department, Brembo Stylema Monobloc callipers along with a Brembo master cylinder (the original H2 came with Brembo M50 Monobloc callipers) are matched to twin 320 mm discs in front. Rear braking stays the same with 260 mm diameter brake disc and single-piston calliper.

For riding aids, the Z H2 SE gets an inertial measurement unit control (IMU) that controls the Kawasaki Intelligent Brake System (KIBS) and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC). Also part of the IMU’s arsenal is cruise control, Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) and three riding modes.