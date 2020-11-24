In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 November 2020 3:07 pm / 2 comments

After a year of being on the market, Kawasaki has introduced an upgraded version of its supercharged hyper naked motorcycle, the Z H2 SE. The 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE now comes upgrades to the suspension and braking systems.

For the suspension, the Z H2 SE receives Showa Skyhook semi-active electronic suspension, comprising of a Showa SFF-CA fork and Showa BFRC monoshock with Kawasaki Unitrak rising rate suspension at the back. Aside from being adjustable according to the ride modes, the suspension also self-adjusts during riding for more comfort.

In the braking department, Brembo Stylema Monobloc callipers along with a Brembo master cylinder are matched to twin 320 mm discs in front. Rear braking stays the same with 260 mm diameter brake disc and single-piston calliper.

Aside from those performance enhancements, mechanicals on the Z H2 SE remain indexical to the base model Z H2. This includes the supercharged, inline-four-cylinder, DOHC, 998 cc engine that produces 200 hp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of the Z H2 SE’s electronics suite, the installed inertial measurement unit control (IMU) controls the Kawasaki Intelligent Brake System (KIBS) and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC). Also part of the IMU’s arsenal is cruise control, Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) and three riding modes.

Information on the Z H2 SE is displayed via a TFT-LCD screen that also connects to the rider’s smartphone. A quick shifter is standard fitment and LED lighting is used throughout, with the Z H2 SE’s weight claimed to be 240 kg.







