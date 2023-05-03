In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 May 2023 5:36 pm / 0 comments

New for Malaysian motorcycle firm Modenas is the 2023 Modenas Domineer D400 Adventure and D250, priced at RM15,797 and RM13,797 respectively. Launched at the 2023 Malaysia Autoshow, the Dominar D400 received an update in 2019 and is now styled as a touring motorcycle.

This is done with the addition of a taller windscreen, new hand guards, leg guards, an engine bash plate, and a passenger backrest. Riding conveniences now include a smartphone mount with USB charging port and a navigation stay software.

Power for the Dominar D400 comes from the first generation KTM Duke 390 single-cylinder engine displacing 373 cc which is Euro 4 compliant. Using a three spark plug cylinder head, the D400 Adventure gets 40 PS with 35 Nm of torque going to the rear wheel through a six-speed slipper clutch equipped gearbox and chain final drive.

Suspension is done with non-adjustable 43 mm diameter upside-down forks and Nitrox monoshock in the rear, adjustable for preload. For braking single hydraulic discs perform braking duties front and rear and two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

Weighing in at 182 kg, the Dominar D400 carries 13-litres of fuel in the tank. The Dominar D400 comes in two colour choices – Savanna Green and Charcoal Black – and stocks are available at authorised Modenas dealers from this month.

Moving on to the Dominar D250, this quarter-litre Malaysian motorcycle market entry shares similar specifications to the Dominar D400 save the engine. The D250 gets a 249 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill with twin-spark cylinder head.

Power for the Dominar D250 is rated at 26.8 hp at 8500 RPM and 23.5 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. The D250 Alsop gets 37 mm diameter upside-down forks compared to the D400’s 43 mm units and the the aluminium swingarm is replaced with a box-section type arm.

The Dominar D250 is available in three colour options – Sparkling Black, Racing Red and Citrus Rush. Stocks of the Dominar D250 will be available in authorised Modenas Malaysia dealer showrooms this month.