In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 April 2022 5:35 pm / 1 comment

After the model update launched in Malaysia in September 2021, it appears the updated or “touring” version of the 2022 Modenas Dominar D400 might be coming to Malaysia in the near term, perhaps as early as May or June. A source in Bajaj operations in India said the Dominar touring version comes with a taller windscreen and luggage rack fitted as standard for the India market and this will likely translate to Malaysia as well.

Also fitted as standard are hand guards and from the specifications sheet, there will be provision for a smartphone mount with accessible USB charging. Additionally, bungee cords are supplied, located under the seat but it is not known if this will be available in the Malaysia market Dominar D400.

Otherwise, things remain unchanged in the engine room, with the Dominar D400 using the first generation KTM Duke 390 mill. Power for the 2021 Modenas Dominar D400 is claimed to be 40 PS with 35Nm of torque, going to the rear wheel through a six-speed slipper clutch equipped gearbox and chain final drive.

Front suspension is done with a pair of 43 mm diameter upside-down forks and a Nitrox preload-adjustable monoshock holds up the rear end. Weighing in at 182 kg, the Dominar D400 carries 13-litres of fuel in the tank.

Single hydraulic discs perform braking duties front and rear and two-channel ABS is standard fitment. In Malaysia, the current model Modenas Dominar D400 is priced at RM13,997 excluding road tax, insurance and registration.