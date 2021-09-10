In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 September 2021 8:20 pm / 8 comments

Priced at RM13,997 in Malaysia is the 2021 Dominar D400, a slight increase of RM209 over last year’s price of RM13,788. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are two new colour options – Savanna (seen here in the paultan.org article of 2019) and Charcoal Black.

The power plant of the Dominar is still the same, a DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder displacing 373 cc, based on the first generation KTM Duke 390 engine. The 2021 Dominar 400 gets 40 PS and 35Nm of torque, up from the previous 35 PS while torque remains the same.

In the suspension department, things are upgraded with the previous conventional telescopic now replaced with a pair of 43 mm diameter upside-down forks. At the back, a Nitrox monoshock, multi-step adjustable for preload, is installed and 13-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Braking is done with a single 320 mm disc on the front wheel and a 230 mm disc at the back, while two-channel ABS is standard. The Dominar 400 rolls on 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 rubber in front and 150/60 sized tyre at the back.

Inside the cockpit an LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information and all up weight of the Dominar 400 is claimed to be 182 kg. Stocks of the 2021 Dominar 400 will be available at all authorised Modenas dealers from mid-September.

GALLERY: 2021 Modenas Dominar 400 – Savanna Green