2024 Neta X launched in Malaysia – 3 variants; 163 PS; EV with up to 480 km NEDC range; fr RM120k-RM136k

The Neta X has made its local launch debut after being previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow in May this year. Offered in three variants, the brand’s second electric vehicle (EV) to go on sale here (the first is the V) is priced at RM119,888 for the base 400 Comfort, rising to RM127,888 for the 400 Luxury and peaking at RM135,888 for the range-topping 500 Luxury.

These figures are on-the-road without insurance, and the electric SUV comes standard with a five-year/150,000-km general parts warranty along with an eight-year/180,000-km warranty for the electric drive components (vehicle controller assembly, motor controller assembly, drive motor assembly, battery pack assembly, resolver, high voltage relay, battery management system).

As part of a special introductory promotion from today until the end of July 2024, Neta Malaysia is offering an additional subsidy double the booking fee of RM1,000 as well as a choice of either a complimentary wallbox or charging credits. Free maintenance for the first two years or up to 40,000 km will also be provided as part of this offer.

In terms of size, the X measures 4,619 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,628 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,770 mm. For context, the Neta EV occupies a larger footprint than the BYD Atto 3, smart #1, MG4 EV, Chery Omoda E5 and even the BMW iX1. Ground clearance is 156 mm and the boot volume is 508 litres – there’s no frunk here.

All variants of the X feature a front-mounted electric motor rated at 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 210 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of just under 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h.

This is powered by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 51.8 kWh for the two ‘400’ variants, which have a range of up to 401 km following the NEDC standard (dock off 20% for a rough WLTP figure). Meanwhile, the 500 Luxury gets a 62-kWh battery for up to 480 km (also NEDC).

In terms of charging, the X accepts a maximum AC input of 6.6 kW that fully replenishes the battery in either nine (51.8 kWh battery) or 11 hours (62 kWh battery). There’s also DC fast charging at a peak capacity of 65 kW to get from a 30-80% state of charge in 30 minutes, while a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system provides up to 3.3 kW to power accessories.

Standard equipment that comes with the 400 Comfort include 18-inch alloy wheels (with 225/60 profile tyres), three selectable drive modes (Eco, Sport, Comfort), a one-pedal driving mode, a panoramic sunroof, a roof rack, auto-folding side mirrors with heating function, rain-sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps, LED taillights, LED DRLs and rear fog lamps.

On the inside, you get an electronic column shifter, USB ports for the front and second row (including Type C ports), synthetic leather upholstery, powered front seats, a 60:40 split-folding rear bench seat, automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents), a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight speakers, an around view monitor, built-in Spotify, telematics via app, over-the-air (OTA) updates and Apple CarPlay support (coming in Q4 2024).

The base variant’s safety suite consists of six airbags (front, side, curtain), ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESC, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitor and passive cruise control.

Stepping up to the ‘Luxury’ variants naturally nets you a more comprehensive kit list, with both the 400 Luxury and 500 Luxury sharing the same enhancements. These include the addition of a powered tailgate, a wireless charging pad, a memory and welcome function for the powered driver’s seat, and most importantly, several advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that are absent on the base variant.

The ADAS functions include full-speed adaptive cruise control with Intelligent Cruise Assist and Traffic Jam Assist, forward collision warning autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with Lane Changing Assist, door opening warning, rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and emergency lane keep assist.

The X is available in five exterior colours, including Pearl White, Sky Grey, Jet Black, Glacier Blue and Amber Brown, while the interior colour schemes are brown and black. Given the pricing and specs, would you choose the Neta X over other comparably priced EVs in Malaysia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

