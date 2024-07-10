Neta X launching on July 25 – EV SUV in 3 variants, 52 or 62 kWh batt, up to 410 km WLTP range, fr RM120k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Neta / By Danny Tan / July 10 2024 10:36 am

The Neta X, previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow in May, will be launched on July 25. Three variants will be available at launch, the 400 Comfort, 400 Luxury and the range-topping 500 Luxury. Previously, a ‘500 Comfort’ was also mentioned for a total of four variants, but it seems like the range has been streamlined. Estimated pricing is from RM119,900 to RM139,900.

The Neta X measures 4,619 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,628 mm tall, with a 2,770 mm wheelbase. This makes it larger than the BYD Atto 3 that the new entrant will attempt to take sales from. Boot space is 508 litres, expandable to 1,388 litres with the rear seats folded.

All variants feature a single front-mounted motor rated to produce 163 PS (120 kW) and 210 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in under 9.5 seconds. We’re told that the batteries – 52 kWh for the 400 models and 62 kWh for the 500 – are lithium iron phosphate (LFP) units from CATL. This differs slightly from the 52.49/64.14 kWh specs from the Malaysia Autoshow preview, so we’ll see which set of numbers will be revealed at the launch.

As for charging, the Neta X takes in 6.6 kW max for AC, which means that it’ll take nine hours to fully replenish the 52 kWh battery and 11 hours for the 62 kWh unit. The DC fast charging max rate is 65 kW and Neta says that going from 30 to 80% SoC will take 30 minutes. There’s a a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function to power your accessories.

The all-important claimed range figures are 323 km for the 400 and 410 km for the 500, both in the WLTP standard. By the way, the numerical prefix of the variants refers to the respective battery range in the lenient CLTC standard, which is 401 km for the 400 and over 480 km for the 500.

The SUV’s chassis is made up of MacPherson struts in front and multi-link suspension at the rear, with 18-inch alloys and 225/60 tyres at all corners. Three driving modes are offered – Eco, Comfort and Sport – along with a one-pedal driving mode as well as auto hold.

Available equipment, as seen at the Malaysia Autoshow, includes automatic LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, roof rack, heated auto-folding mirrors with turn signals and rain-sensing wipers. The cabin features a 15.6-inch central touchscreen (Apple CarPlay will be offered in Q4 2024), OTA software updates, voice control, online music playback, Bluetooth connectivity and an eight-speaker system.

Available driver assistance systems include forward collision warning, AEB, lane departure warning, and lane change assist with blind spot detection. Also on is door opening warning, rear cross traffic alert, full-speed ACC, lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, intelligent cruise assist, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and emergency lane keeping system.

The Neta X will be available in five exterior colours – Pearl White, Sky Grey, Jet Black, Glacier Blue and Amber Brown – with a choice of brown or black for the cabin. We’ll have to wait for the launch for the exact specs and breakdown, but it’s just two weeks away, so stay tuned. For now, what do you think of the Neta X’s design and package, and how does it compare to the Atto 3 and Chery Omoda E5?

GALLERY: Neta X preview at the Malaysia Autoshow

