Neta X EV SUV in Malaysia – four variants, 163 PS/210 Nm, up to 64 kWh, 480 km range; from RM119,900

Posted in Cars, Local News, Neta / By Mick Chan / May 21 2024 9:19 pm

The Neta X battery-electric SUV has been officially introduced in Malaysia, with four variants introduced for the model, being the 400 Comfort, 400 Luxury, 500 Comfort and 500 Luxury.

Pricing for the Neta X across these four variants will range from RM119,900 to RM139,900; exact pricing for each variant will be announced tomorrow, according to the company. The numerical prefix of each variant refers to its respective battery range as rated on the lenient CLTC testing standard, at 401 km for the 400 Comfort and 400 Luxury, and over 480 km for the 500 Comfort and 500 Luxury.

Externally, the Neta X measures 4,619 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,628 mm tall with a 2,770 mm wheelbase, making it larger than its compatriot, the BYD Atto 3.

Here, a single powertrain specification is offered, this being a single front-mounted motor rated to produce 163 PS and 210 Nm, propelling the Neta X from 0-100 km/h in under 9.5 seconds, and on to a top speed of over 150 km/h.

This draws energy from a lithium-iron phosphate battery pack with either 52.49 kWh or 64.14 kWh of capacity, which can be recharged via its 6.6 kW onboard AC charger from 0-100% in nine hours and 11 hours, respectively. Meanwhile, DC fast charging from 30-80% takes 30 minutes, and the vehicle supports V2L reverse charging.

Chassis is handled by MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link layout at the rear, with 18-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 225/60R18. Three driving modes are offered – Eco, Comfort and Sport – along with a one-pedal driving mode, as well as auto hold.

Exterior equipment is standard across the board, with LED units for automatic headlamps, tail lamps and DRLs, along with rear fog lamp and LED high-mount brake lamp. Also standard are the panoramic sunroof, roof rack; heated, auto-folding mirrors with turn signals, and rain-sensing wipers. Inside, the cabin gets LED reading lights, and a luggage compartment light.

Infotainment in the Neta X is standard across the board, featuring a 15.6-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, real-time navigation with location services, OTA software updates, voice control, online music playback, Bluetooth connectivity, and an eight-speaker system,

In terms of driver assistance systems, the two Comfort trim variants over both battery capacities get regular cruise control as standard, while the 400 Luxury and 500 Luxury variants gain forward collision warning, AEB, lane departure warning, and lane change assist with blind spot detection. Also on is door opening warning, rear cross traffic alert, full-speed ACC, lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, intelligent cruise assist, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and emergency lane keeping system.

In Malaysia, the Neta X is available in five exterior colours – Pearl White, Sky Grey, Jet Black, Glacier Blue and Amber Brown, with a choice of brown or black for interior upholstery.

