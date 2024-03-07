MY2023 BYD Atto 3 now offered with RM20k discount in Malaysia – Standard Range starts from RM129,800

Posted in BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / March 7 2024 4:39 pm

Seemingly in response to the launch of the Chery Omoda E5 yesterday, BYD Cars Malaysia has announced it’s offering a massive RM20,000 rebate on 2023 model year units of the Atto 3. The electric SUV now starts from just RM129,800 (RRP, not on-the-road) for the base Standard Range variant.

Discounting the SR brings the price significantly below the Omoda E5 and makes its shorter range of 345 km – via a 49.92 kWh LFP battery – much easier to swallow. As reference, the RM167,800 Atto 3 Extended Range has a larger 60.48 battery and delivers a range of 420 km; both figures are on the WLTP cycle.

This also puts very little distance between the base Atto 3 and the top-spec Dolphin, which is just RM4,000 cheaper at RM125,730. Buyers will therefore be able to choose between the Dolphin Premium Extended Range’s longer range or the Atto 3’s larger SUV body and greater space and practicality.

As expected, this discount will only be applied to 2023 units while stocks last. We were told that the rebate will also be applied to the ER model but will be a different amount – no surprise, given that the more expensive variant is by far the most popular.

Both variants are powered by the same electric motor up front, pushing out 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm and pulling the Atto 3 from zero to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Aside from the battery size and range, the ER variant is set apart by its 18-inch wheels (17s on the SR), 80 versus 70 kW DC charging, Qi wireless charging, eight speakers, multi-coloured ambient lighting and powered tailgate.

The rest of the kit list, including LED headlights, powered front seats, rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen, panoramic glass roof, 3.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities are common to both variants.

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Standard Range