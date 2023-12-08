BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition launched in Malaysia – EV gets new exterior styling kit, RM173,888

Posted in BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / December 8 2023 11:33 pm

Sime Darby Beyond Auto has introduced the BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition, a 500-unit limited run of the all-electric SUV to celebrate the brand’s first anniversary in the country. There are no mechanical changes, with the LE – which is based on an Atto 3 Extended Range variant – simply getting cosmetic enhancements courtesy of an exclusive body kit package.

Available in a choice of Boulder Grey or Ski White exterior colours, the Anniversary LE dresses up the Atto 3 with a new front bumper lip, front bumper panels, black side mirror covers, a rear spoiler, side step panels and a rear diffuser. Additionally, the side window frames on the LE have been de-chromed, as has the C-pillar panel cover.

Launched exactly a year ago, the Atto 3 is available in two variant forms, these being a Standard Range with a 49.92 kWh battery offering 410 km of range (NEDC, 345 km WLTP) and an Extended Range with a 60.48 kWh battery, rated for 480 km (NEDC, 420 km WLTP).

Both battery versions feature the same powertrain, in this case a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS and 310 Nm, which gets the EV to 100 km/h from standstill in 7.3 seconds.

The Atto 3 is built on 400V architecture and supports AC charging (Type 2) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2), the latter at a maximum rate of either 70 kW (SR) or 80 kW (ER). At the higher input rate, a 0-80% state of charge can be reached in 45 minutes.

The BYD Atto 3 Anniversary Limited Edition makes its debut at an introductory price of RM173,800, and will be available for viewing at the BYD 1st Anniversary: Beyond Dreams Celebration event at Bukit Kiara Indoor Arena this weekend. Sales of the LE have begun, with the company saying that initial deliveries to customers are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.