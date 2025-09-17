BYD in Malaysia – most complete EV range including sedan, SUV, MPV, plus widest sales/service network

In BYD, Feature Stories / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 17 2025 12:08 pm

Did you know that BYD is the first automotive brand to offer the widest EV range (sedan, SUV, MPV, and performance EV) in Malaysia? That’s right. Priced between RM100k to RM200k, with plenty of offers at showrooms making them even more competitive, the BYD range caters to every size, need and budget.

All this is due to BYD Sime Motors’ leadership role in pushing EV adoption in the country and supporting Malaysia’s low-carbon mobility goals. There really is something for everyone, as can be seen when you explore the model line-up:

BYD Atto 2 SUV

Those into compact SUVs will undoubtedly be thrilled by the Atto 2, the brand’s latest and most affordable SUV. Priced at RM100,000, the B-segment offering design is certainly trendy, very much aimed at appealing to younger buyers. Performance is perky to match, with a single-motor FWD setup offering 177 PS and 290 Nm allowing it to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds. A 51.13 kWh LFP battery provides up to 350 km (WLTP) range, making it a neat urban warrior.

BYD Dolphin hatchback

If you fancy something even smaller, there’s the Dolphin. While it’s not pictured here, the hatchback that started the ball rolling here for the brand along with the Atto 3 is still in the range. With prices starting from RM99,000, the little Dolphin is available in two variants, offering up to 340 km and 427 km (both WLTP) of travel range. As a city commuter, it’s hard to beat.

BYD Atto 3 Ultra SUV

Prefer something bigger than the Dolphin or Atto 2? Well, the Atto 3 will surely fit the bill. The price of the all-electric SUV has dropped from when it was first introduced, and the current Atto 3 Ultra variant is great value at RM118,800, with a RM5,000 rebate factored in. Add in an eight-year service package worth RM4,888, a Type 2 charging cable worth RM1,796, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adapter worth RM988 and a wall-mounted charger worth RM3,288, and that’s quite a price to beat.

BYD M6 MPV

If you need volume to ferry family and friends about, then the BYD M6 surely is the way to go. With the ability to seat seven, there’s no shortage of space. Take your pick from the Standard (RM109,800), which is equipped with a 163 PS/310 Nm motor and offers up to 420 km (NEDC) of travel range, or the Extended (RM123,800), which has a higher 204 PS/310 Nm output and provides a higher 530 km operating range.

New BYD SEAL sedan

Those wanting something more premium can choose from a sedan or an SUV, depending on their requirements. The sedan is of course the new Seal, which was recently launched in its updated form. While there are no changes to the power outputs or range (313 PS/360 Nm and 570 km for the single-motor Premium, and 530 PS/670 Nm and 520 km for the all-wheel drive Performance), the refresh adds on new wheels, adaptive dampers and a powered sunshade for the panoramic sunroof, and at a cheaper price than before, with prices now starting from RM171,800.

BYD Sealion 7

The premium SUV option is of course the Sealion 7, which also comes in two variants, the Premium (RM183,800), with 313 PS/380 Nm on tap and 480 km of WLTP range, and the Performance, which has 530 PS/690 Nm and offers up to 454 km of range. It has a slightly different cabin styling presentation, but all the kit you’ve come to expect from the brand is here. It’s a stylish, well-presented SUV with plenty in the way of comfort.

Whichever model you opt for, you’ll be enjoying cost savings vs a petrol car. Besides cheaper running costs, both from charging compared to fuel and maintenance, with less servicing costs incurred, you also enjoy the benefits of tax exemption from EV incentives provided by the government as well as free road tax.

Assurance in a brand comes from trust in its technology and confidence in its safety. For example, take BYD’s Blade battery – its technology not only provides a high levels of performance, but it is also built safer and longer-lasting, making it trusted worldwide.

Not only is BYD the No.1 brand in EV sales globally, it is also the number one EV brand in Malaysia, with sales now having surpassed 20,000 units, making it firmly entrenched in this market. Additionally, with 36 outlets and growing, its sales and service network is also the widest in Malaysia, so you can buy a BYD vehicle with absolute confidence.

The brand’s recently announced CKD plans, which aims to have local production begin from the second half of 2026, further reinforces the brand’s long-term commitment to the market. Indeed, with yet another model to arrive in the market before the year is out, the brand looks like it’s ramping up for more in the coming future, which is great news for buyers.

The neat thing about BYD products is that they’re always being refined, with models having constantly been upgraded in Malaysia, based on customer feedback. For example, the Atto 3 received better tyres, black colour option, and later full black interior, along with a more affordable price following such feedback. Likewise the Seal, and its current upgrades as mentioned above.

All models also get OTA updates with new features and improvements coming about along the way. An example is the move from wired to wireless for Apple CarPlay and the inclusion of blind controls for the air-conditioning (three-finger swipe horizontal or vertical to adjust fan or temp without having to look for buttons on screen), all done via OTA updates.

