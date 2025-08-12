2025 BYD Seal teased for Malaysia – updated EV with new wheels, updated suspension launching soon

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Mick Chan / August 12 2025 5:12 pm

2025 BYD Seal

BYD Malaysia has teased the Seal in a Facebook post, indicating that the updated EV is coming soon to the Malaysian market.

The 2025 Seal has gone on sale in Singapore in April this year, and the updated model as sold in the city-state brings specification updates including a larger-capacity frunk that now holds 53 litres – up from 50 litres previously – along with new alloy wheel designs and an electrically operated roof sunshade.

The suspension of the 2025 Seal gets an upgrade to the DiSus-C adaptive damping system, as specified for the updated EV model in Singapore and Indonesia. A version of the DiSus-C suspension system is found on the Denza D9, which was launched in Malaysia in February this year.

The updated Seal for Malaysia could arrive with three variants, as the line-up for the current model presently stands; for reference, the variant line-up in Singapore starts with the Dynamic with a 136 PS/310 Nm rear motor, powered by a 61.44 kWh battery that offers up to 460 km of range (WLTP).

Next in the range is the Premium with a 313 PS/360 Nm motor drawing from a 82.56 kWh battery that yields up to 570 km of range (WLTP), topped by the Performance that is a dual-motor variant with a 215 PS/310 Nm unit in front and a 313 PS/360 Nm motor at the rear for a combined output of 530 PS and 670 Nm; the Performance gets the same 82.56 kWh battery, yielding 520 km of range (WLTP) for the Performance.

All three variants can attain a 30-80% recharge in 32 minutes, where the base Dynamic variant takes up to 100 kW DC and up to 7 kW AC, the latter enabling a 0-100% charge in 8.6 hours. The Premium and Performance variants with the larger 82.56 kWh battery can take DC charging at up to 150 kW and AC charging at up to 7 kW, bringing a full 0-100% charge in 15.2 hours.

Once again, looking at specifications for the model across the causeway, safety kit in the 2025 Seal is comprised of nine airbags, a 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ACC, AEB, lane departure warning and prevention, and emergency lane keeping assist.

Also on are forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and rear cross traffic alert and brake, intelligent speed limit information, blind spot detection, door opening warning, high beam assist and a head-up display.

In Malaysia, the current BYD Seal starts from RM163,800 for the base Dynamic variant, stepping up to RM179,800 for the Premium. The top, dual-motor Performance variant is priced at RM199,800; Malaysian prices for the Seal are nett; not on-the-road.

GALLERY: 2025 BYD Seal, Singapore-market

