2025 BYD Seal launching in Malaysia this Friday

In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 20 2025 10:56 am

Go to BYD Cars Malaysia on Facebook and you’ll see this, confirming that the 2025 BYD Seal will be launched in Malaysia on Friday, August 22. What can we expect? Let’s look at the April-launched Singapore-market car.

There’s a bigger frunk (53 versus 50 litres), new alloys, a powered roof sunshade, and the DiSus-C adaptive dampers have been upgraded (as in Indonesia too). A version of the DiSus-C is found on the Denza D9, which was launched in Malaysia in February this year.

The 2025 BYD Seal comes in three flavours in Singapore – Dynamic (136 PS/310 Nm rear motor, 61.44-kWh battery, 460 km WLTP), Premium (313 PS/360 Nm rear motor, 82.56-kWh battery, 570 km WLTP) and Performance (215 PS/310 Nm front motor + 313 PS/360 Nm rear motor, 530 PS/670 Nm altogether, 82.56-kWh battery, 520 km WLTP).

Max charging rates are 7 kW AC and 100 kW DC for the base Dynamic and 7 kW AC and 150 kW DC for the other two. All three variants can manage a 30-80% recharge in as little as 32 minutes.

Singapore gets nine airbags, a 360 camera, front and rear parking sensors, AEB, ACC, lane departure warning and prevention, emergency lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, front and rear cross traffic alert and brake, intelligent speed limit information, blind spot detection, door opening warning, high beam assist and a head-up display.

Nett (not on-the-road) prices for the outgoing BYD Seal in Malaysia are RM163,800 for the Dynamic, RM179,800 for the Premium and RM199,800 for the Performance. How much for the new one, you think?

Singapore-market 2025 BYD Seal

