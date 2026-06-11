2026 Honda Prelude launched in Malaysia – 203 PS, 2.0 litre hybrid, S+ Shift, Civic Type R chassis, RM278,000

In Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 11 2026 10:38 am

First previewed here in April, and then again last month at a test session in Sepang, the Honda Prelude has now finally made its local market debut, with Honda Malaysia (HMSB) officially launching the sixth-gen coupe earlier this morning at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026.

The BF1 Prelude arrives in Malaysia in a single trim form, priced at RM278,000, on-the-road without insurance, which is significantly lower than what was anticipated, given its price positioning above the FL5 Civic Type R in its domestic market. Despite being slightly cheaper than the CTR in the US, the initial expectation was that it would hover close to the latter’s pricing here.

Buyers can look forward to a stylish 2+2 coupe measuring in at 4,522 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,355 mm tall, with a 2,605 mm-long wheelbase. From an exterior design veiwpoint, the Prelude has plenty of physical presence, and while the cab forward profile is unmistakably Civic from the nose to the A-pillar, the subsequent flow through has enough to provide the car with its own distinct character.

There’s only one powertrain choice for the car, and that’s an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system similar to the one found in the Civic 2.0L e:HEV and CR-V e:HEV. This combines the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine, with the latter being a LFC-H4 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine running on an Atkinson cycle.

Output from the unit is 141 PS (139 hp or 104 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 182 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, identical to the Civic e:HEV. The engine acts primarily as a generator for a 72-cell, 1.05 kWh capacity unit battery, which provides juice for a front traction motor offering 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 315 Nm, with an electric CVT handling transmission duties.

When needed, the engine can also be clutched in to directly drive the wheels, bringing the total system output to 203 PS (200 hp or 149 kW). Performance specifications for the 1,469 kg offering include a 0-100 km/h time of 8.2 seconds and a 188 km/h top speed, with fuel economy quoted at 4.2 litres per 100 km.

While the hybrid powertrain is shared with the Civic e:HEV, its underpinnings and chassis components, such as a dual-axis strut front suspension and adaptive dampers, come from the FL5 CTR. The Prelude, which rides on black twin-five spoke 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 235/40 profile tyres, also features a Brembo brake system with 13.8-inch front and 12-inch rear rotors, with the calipers finished in Prelude Blue.

The Prelude is the first Honda product in Malaysia to feature the automaker’s S+ Shift, which simulates gear shifts of an eight-speed transmission unit and integrates with Active Sound Control to offer an elevated aural experience on upshifts and downshifts. Three default drive modes (Comfort, Sport and GT) are available for the car, with Individual adding one more customisable option.

Also to be found is Honda Agile Handling Assist, which is said to improve steering responsiveness and stability during cornering. This is said to enable seamless line-tracing from turn-in to corner exit, contributing to enhanced stability of vehicle behaviour even in difficult situations such as obstacle avoidance. Additionally, the driveshaft is said to have uniform rigidity to suppress torque steer and enhance steering stability.

Exterior equipment on this one includes automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, active cornering lights and side mirrors with integrated indicators. The rear lights are combination units, while the radio antenna is fitted into the glass area of the rear liftback gate. Elsewhere, there’s remote engine start, walk away auto lock and smart entry functionality.

Inside, you’ll find a general presentation similar to the Civic, although the dashboard configuration in the two-tone interior has been altered with the use of hexagonal air vents minus the full-width mesh of the standard Civic, and the Prelude also gets a unique flat-bottomed, three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker.

Another unique item to the Prelude are its front seats, which feature distinctive high shoulders and plenty of bolstering support, and more importantly, dedicated ergonomics and a seat profiling tailored specifically to driver and front passenger. The manual adjustment (six-way driver, four-way passenger) front units are dressed in leather and finished in a two-tone blue and white scheme, common to all three exterior colour choices available for the car here.

As for the rear seats, they are finished in fabric. In a nod to the past, the inside of the seatbelt guide/retainer of the driver’s seat features a sequence of numbers, exposed when you unbutton the unit for access to the rear bench. That’s the date when the first-gen Prelude went on sale in Japan. There’s another Easter egg homage to the music-themed nameplate, to be found on the windscreen.

The fully digital 10.2-inch TFT meter is familiar territory, as is a 9.0-inch Display Audio freestanding central infotainment screen, but the centre console has been reworked, now housing a push-button gear selector instead of a gear lever. The selector is flanked by a switch for the electronic parking brake as well as the drive mode selector, with the S+ Shift system accessed by a large button located on the left side of the console.

Standard fit items and features include sport aluminium pedals, dual-auto air-conditioning, an auto dimming rear view mirror, LED ambient lighting, two Type-C USB connection ports, a wireless mobile charger and an eight-speaker Bose sound system, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

In terms of safety and driving assistance kit, the Prelude comes equipped with seven airbags (front, side, side curtain and knee), four front and four rear parking sensors, a reverse camera and a full Honda Sensing suite, with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and the cross traffic monitor among the items on the list.

As for the three exterior colour choices mentioned earlier, they are Winter Frost Pearl, Rallye Red and Crystal Black Pearl. The Honda Prelude comes with a five-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and five times free labour service (within 100,000 km or five years), with the hybrid battery and related components coming with a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty.

We’ve driven the BF1 Prelude at Sepang – read our first drive report here.

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