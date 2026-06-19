Honda Prelude gains 2027 Limited Edition in Japan – red exterior and accents, same hybrid system; RM162k

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Gerard Lye / June 19 2026 11:58 am

Honda has announced a special edition of the Prelude called the ‘2027 Limited Edition’, which will go on sale in Japan in August this year, less than a year after the revived model went on sale in its home market.

Priced at 6,306,300 yen (about RM162k) inclusive of Japan’s 10% consumption tax, the Prelude 2027 Limited Edition is around 2% more expensive than a regular Prelude that sells for 6,179,800 yen (RM159k). Fun fact: the Prelude and Civic Type R (sold with the Racing Black Package) is now priced the same in Japan.

For the premium, buyers will get the privilege of owning a Prelude painted in an exclusive Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic finish. This deep red hue gets matching accents on the front upper grille moulding as well as the bumpers, the latter originally being blue.

Other changes include a machined black clear finish for the 19-inch wheels, which are of the same design as the standard Prelude, while the blue brake calipers are now finished in red. As for the interior, it follows the red theme with Bordeaux-coloured accents on the centre console and door armrest pads. You’ll also spot red stitching and two-tone leather seats with the ones at the front , featuring ‘Prelude’ embroidery on the headrest.

Aside from the aesthetic changes, the rest of the 2027 Limited Edition is identical to a regular Prelude. This includes the hybrid powertrain, which continues to feature a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle to make 141 PS (139 hp or 104 kW) and 182 Nm of torque.

The engine primarily serves to charge a battery, which then powers a front electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 315 Nm. When needed, the engine can directly drive the front wheels via an E-CVT, and this setup, called Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD), is what you’ll find in the Civic e:HEV.

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