KLIMS 2026 – 11th edition draws 205,440 visitors

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 26 2026 4:28 pm

The recently-concluded Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, which ran from June 12-21 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), saw 205,440 visitors across its 10-day run, compared to KLIMS 2024’s 183,221 showgoers over seven days.

The show’s 11th edition hosted Dongfeng, GWM, Honda, Hyundai, Jetour, Kia, Maxus, Mazda, MG, Nissan, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Toyota, Wuling, Xpeng and Zeekr, plus AFAZ and Suzuki for bikes. Lucky draw grand prize winner Foo Yan Ling drove away in a Perodua Bezza AV, with other prizes worth RM125,000 in total given away.

You can read more about all the headlining debuts/previews/launches here, but beyond the shiny new metal, there was also an ‘Experience The Drive’ programme, the Urban Play obstacle course, car club gatherings, a race car simulator challenge, a remote control car experience and the KLIMS Modified Car Battle, all of which contributed to the atmosphere.

Ella, Anuar Zain, Lah Ahmad, FUGŌ and Kyoto Protocol were among the performers at the show, and this year marked the first-ever collaboration between KLIMS and RIUH, a creative platform under MyCreative Ventures. The result was a curated RIUH Bazaar, drumline showcases by Voice of Percussion, fusion dance performances by Siluman Production and a live recording of The Overdrive Session Automotive Podcast.

“KLIMS 2026 continues to demonstrate the strength, resilience and adaptability of Malaysia’s automotive industry. The strong participation from exhibitors and the overwhelming response from visitors reflect the industry’s ongoing transformation towards electrification, innovation and smarter mobility solutions,” said Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain.

“Beyond showcasing the latest vehicles and technologies, KLIMS has evolved into a comprehensive mobility platform that brings together the entire automotive ecosystem to foster collaboration, accelerate innovation and support Malaysia’s transition towards a safer, cleaner and more sustainable mobility future,” he added.

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