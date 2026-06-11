MG ZS Hybrid+ B-SUV open for booking in Malaysia – early birds get RM3k rebate, 3-year free service

In Cars, Local News, MG / by Danny Tan / June 11 2026 11:07 am

SAIC Motor Malaysia has unveiled local specifications of the MG ZS at the KL International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, which opens for the media today at MITEC (public days are from June 12-21). Now open for booking, the ZS, a B-segment SUV, will have two powertrain variants in Malaysia – Lux Turbo and Lux Hybrid+. Of the two, the hybrid will be launching soon while the pure-petrol version will come later.

The ZS actually predates the S5 EV. Not many will remember this, but the ZS EV was one of MG Motor Malaysia’s launch models alongside the MG4 back in March 2024. A new generation ZS appeared later that year, and made it to the previous KLIMS in December 2024.

This generation of ZS is much larger than the one before – over 100 mm longer (4,430 mm) and nine mm wider (1,818 mm), with a 29 mm longer wheelbase (2,610 mm). MG says that it’s the largest B-segment SUV in town. There’s 443 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,457 litres with the rear seats folded.

The hybrid’s 102 PS/128 Nm 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-pot is paired with a 136 PS/250 Nm electric motor, a three-speed hybrid transmission and a 1.83 kWh battery. Total system output is 196 PS and 465 Nm of torque, good for 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds, while achieving claimed fuel consumption of 5.1 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle.

MG says that the ZS is the fastest B-segment hybrid SUV in the market, while offering a range of up to 870 km on a 41-litre fuel tank. By the way, the Turbo that will come later is powered by a 1.5T with 170 PS/275 Nm, mated to a CVT.

Highlighted features include ‘Connected Hunter Eyes’ headlights, LED taillights, 18-inch alloys with 215/50 tyres, a 12.3-inch ‘floating’ infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster. The MG Pilot ADAS 2.5 suite of driver assist features is standard, along with the MG iSmart app, which allows owners to remotely access and control key vehicle functions from their phones.

The MG ZS Hybrid+, which will be CKD locally assembled at the EPMB Melaka plant alongside the S5 EV, is available in four colours – red, silver, black and white – all with an all-black cabin. Final specs and pricing will be unveiled at the launch, which will happen very soon. It’s open for booking now for a RM99 fee, and early birds will get a RM3,000 rebate and three years of free maintenance.

So, what do you think of the MG ZS Hybrid+’s looks and package?

GALLERY: 2026 MG ZS Hybrid+ at KLIMS 2026

GALLERY: MG ZS Hybrid official images

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