KLIMS will be back in 2028, Malaysian Automotive Association working on plans to improve the show

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 21 2026 12:44 pm

The exhibits at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has announced that the Kuala Lumpur Mobility Show (KLIMS) will return in 2028, with the announcement made at the briefing for the industry’s review of the first half of 2026, held by the association today.

The timeline aligns with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the MAA and the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) for the organising of automotive exhibitions and motor shows in Malaysia on an alternate-year basis from 2025 to 2028.

This means that MAA’s flagship motor show will run in alternate years with the Malaysia Autoshow (MAS) organised by MARii, and with KLIMS 2026 having run this year, this will be followed by MAS 2027, and then KLIMS 2028.

KLIMS 2026

The Malaysian Automotive Association also stated that it is working on plans to improve on the show. “I think it is important that the MAA members work closely together in terms of perfecting [the show]. As you can see, some brands are not in the show, so I would also like to encourage all MAA members to consider joining,” said MAA president Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain.

“We are also looking into reviewing the approach, not just [in terms of] the members’ participation, but also the approach in terms of how we want to operate the show. Right now we are [planning] with the members, to come up with solutions in terms of [what we can do for] 2028. By the end of the year we will probably have a much clearer idea of how we want to execute the show,” he said.

KLIMS 2026 saw 205,440 visitors in its latest 2026 edition across its 10-day run from June 12 to 21 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), compared to 183,221 showgoers at KLIMS 2024 which was held over seven days.

KLIMS 2026

In its 11th edition, KLIMS hosted Dongfeng, GWM, Honda, Hyundai, Jetour, Kia, Maxus, Mazda, MG, Nissan, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Toyota, Wuling, Xpeng and Zeekr, plus AFAZ and Suzuki for bikes.

In addition to the new cars showcased, automotive exhibits at KLIMS 2026 also inlcuded an ‘Experience The Drive’ programme, the Urban Play obstacle course, car club gatherings, a race car simulator challenge, a remote control car experience and the KLIMS Modified Car Battle.

KLIMS 2026 also marked the first-ever collaboration between KLIMS and RIUH, a creative platform under MyCreative Ventures, resulting in a curated RIUH Bazaar, drumline showcases by Voice of Percussion, fusion dance performances by Siluman Production and a live recording of The Overdrive Session Automotive Podcast. Ella, Anuar Zain, Lah Ahmad, FUGŌ and Kyoto Protocol were among the performers at the show.

See more on our coverage of the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 from the list below.

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