Kia K4 previewed in Malaysia – Forte/Cerato successor shown at KLIMS in GT-Line spec with 193 PS 1.6T

In Cars, Kia, Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 11 2026 6:20 pm

Kia Sales Malaysia (KSM) is showing off the Kia K4 at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), although the company isn’t saying if the Honda Civic rival will be launched here anytime soon.

The K4 is the successor to the Forte and Cerato, both previously also known as the K3, a name which has now been used for a B-segment sedan that replaces the Rio. First making its debut in March 2024 as a sedan, which is what you’ll see at KLIMS, the K4 would later gain a hatchback version in September 2025 and a wagon (called the Sportswagon) in January this year.

Measuring 4,710 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,420 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,720 mm, the K4 sedan occupies a larger footprint than the Civic, although the later has a slightly superior wheelbase.

Design-wise, the K4 showcases the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy with its star map signature lighting that is accompanied by small cube LED projector headlamps and a modern take on the ‘Tiger Face’.

You’ll also find a fastback profile and prominent haunches over the wheels, while the rear bumper incorporates an air diffuser. This show car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235/40 profile tyres, with MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link rear setup.

It also gets the GT-Line package, hence the different front and rear, gloss black accents, satin chrome beltline as well as gloss black mirror caps, window trim and side sills.

Inside, there’s a two-tier dashboard with a widescreen display panel consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 5-inch climate display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. KSM says the car comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and a 60:40 split-folding rear bench.

Powering this K4 is a Smartstream G 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that makes 193 PS (190 hp or 142 kW) and 265 Nm of torque. The T-GDI mill is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending drive to the front wheels. A VTEC Turbo-equipped Civic makes less power than this at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 240 Nm.

According to KSM, the K4 is only here for a preview and there’s no indication for now that the sedan will eventually go on sale in Malaysia. What do you think though? Do you like what the K4 has to offer?

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