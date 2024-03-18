2025 Kia K4 teased – Cerato/Forte successor; Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic rival; March 27 debut in New York

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / March 18 2024 9:43 am

Kia has released teaser images of the next-generation K4, which will be revealed over two stages this month. On March 21, the South Korean carmaker will reveal the global design of its new sedan, while a world premiere is scheduled to take place at the New York Auto Show on March 27.

Based on the shadowy images, the K4 appears to resemble the Concept EV4 that the company presented last October, albeit tweaked to have a less outlandish shape. Even so, there are still some distinctive design cues like the front and rear lighting elements hugging the corners of the body – these are in line with current models such as the latest Carnival and K3.

With some photo editing, we can also spot the K4’s unusual rear pillars which see the window line terminate abruptly at a point that connects the roof with the rear window. The rear door handles are also “hidden” at the base of the pillar above strong creases on the sedan’s sides, and there appears to a sunroof.

The K4 will reportedly replace the Forte/Cerato in Kia’s line-up and will compete against C-segment models like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. The Forte/Cerato was previously also known as the K3, but that name has now been used for a smaller B-segment sedan that was revealed in August last year.

Further details such as available powertrains should be revealed in the coming days, but for now, what do you think of the K4 based on these teasers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

